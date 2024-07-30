The European Travel Commission (ETC) projects that tourists will spend 797 billion dollars in Europe in 2024. That’s well above last year. So where do all these people go exactly? Depending on the season, certain spots peak, while other destinations receive a steady stream of attention and dollars all year. The well-traveled set knows that the Amalfi Coast and Mykonos explode with tourists in June, July, and August (though both places are excellent warm-weather spots to extend summer vacation as well). Cities like London and Paris are habitually busy and expensive.

While we’re not trying to steer anyone away from popular locales, it never hurts to consider something a bit less, well, on everyone’s radar. For example, Krakow has the grit and artsy edge of Berlin but for a fraction of the cost. And Douro Valley rivals Champagne in terms of verdant scenery and wine, but with far fewer Instagram geotags.

Ready to change things up by booking a trip somewhere novel and different? These alternatives to buzzy European vacation spots (aka what some might call “destination dupes”) are just as interesting with great vibes, better prices, and a fraction of the tourists for a more authentic experience.

If You Like Paris, Consider Lyon

@villaflorentine

While Paris will only have our hearts, travelers looking to explore beyond the capital without missing out on the culture and culinary acumen of a major metropolis should consider Lyon. The riverside axis of the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes region — which French food critic Curnonsky dubbed “the world capital of gastronomy” — is renowned as a pilgrimage-worthy destination with award-winning restaurants cooking up Lyonnais specialties such coq au vin. Dive into the historical side of things with visits to the Roman Amphithéâtre des Trois Gaules, Vieux Lyon, and the Basilica of Notre-Dame de Fourvière. Recognized as the birthplace of cinema, the city plays host to 40 movie theatres, 20 film festivals throughout the year, and Institut Lumière, which honors French cinematography.

Where to stay: Before being converted into a five-star hotel and becoming part of the Relais & Châteaux portfolio, Villa Florentine was a convent. Located in Vieux Lyon, the upmarket property oozes history and panache with Renaissance architecture, spacious rooms and suites, a terrace swimming pool, and stellar service.

If You Like The Amalfi Coast, Consider Ischia

@ischia

Swarms of holidaygoers descend up the Amalfi Coast each summer, turning the island into their very own posh playground. In recent years, the crowds don’t really subside in the off-season either (save maybe the dead of winter). While the attractiveness of southern Italy’s most famous stretch of coastline is undeniable. We could do without throngs of shutter-happy tourists. Head to Ischia, a small volcanic island in the Gulf of Naples, for beautiful beaches, thermal hot springs, ancient architecture, and authentic cuisine. While a trip to Ishcia certainly doesn’t require a jam-packed itinerary, if you’re keen to pack in plenty of sightseeing, add Castello Aragonese, Mount Epomeo, and a Gozzo boat tour, and Spiaggia dei Maronti to the docket. Be sure to bucket plenty of time to unwind at Baia di Sorgeto, one of the most beloved spots for a soothing soak.

Where to stay: Botania Relais & Spa, a member of Leading Hotels of the World, feels like a lush, leafy oasis. Owned and operated by the same family for many years, it possesses a warm intimate atmosphere that’s complemented by white-washed architecture and natural stone. In the spirit of relaxation, relish a botanical spa therapy followed by a dip in the thermal pools.

If You Like Rome, Consider Athens

@perianthhotel

Rome and Athens have a lot in common. Both are the cultural and culinary capitals of their respective countries with foundations that date back to ancient times. Home to the Acropolis, the Parthenon, and the Ancient Agora, the cradle of Western Civilization rivals the megawatt historic power of the Eternal City. Wandering around charm-filled neighborhoods like Plaka and Anafiotika provides countless photo ops. Athens is also a foodie mecca. Instead of pasta and pizza (although, you’ll find plenty of that), hungry travelers can hit souvlaki joints, old-school tavernas, and Mediterranean mezze spots. During the day, coffee shops spill onto the sidewalk with digital nomads, locals, and leisure travelers sipping espresso. Later on, bars thrum with patrons sipping Ouzo and Malgouzia.

Where to stay: Surrounded by heaps of trendy places to eat and drink, and a five-minute walk from Monastiraki Square, Perianth Hotel, a member of Design Hotels, is the ideal home base for monument-hopping and bar-crawling. When it's time to call it a night, stylish rooms with comfy beds, rich textiles, and wood built-ins await.

If You Like Champagne, Consider Douro Valley

@sixsensesdourovalley

France may be the first country in Europe people think about for wine, but it’s most certainly not the only one. Portugal has plenty of vino-centric tourism prospects, but none with more history or scenic beauty than Douro Valley. Located in the north of the country along the river of the same name, this vineyard-laced destination can claim bragging rights as the oldest democratized wine region in the world — and yet it still flies under the radar of many oenophiles. A sublime alternative to sipping and swirling in Champagne, Bordeaux, and Burgundy, Douro Valley is gorgeous with historic quintas, home-grown grape varietals such as Bastardo and Mourisco tinto, acclaimed restaurants, and fewer crowds than you’d imagine of place this special (and in close proximity to Porto).

Where to stay: Perched on a hilltop with verdant vineyards extending in all directions, Six Senses Douro Valley, a 19th-century manor reimagined into a high-end hotel, has long set the standard for luxury in the region. With a wine library, fabulous restaurant, sparkling pool, and world-class spa, it’s without a doubt one of the best wine hotels in Portugal.

If You Like Berlin, Consider Krakow

@visitkrakow

Artsy, bohemian, gritty Berlin is a cool city with tons to do, from WWII landmarks and incredible museums to pretty parks and legendary nightclubs. Krakow exudes the same edgy appeal but with fewer tourists and more wallet-friendly prices. The city in southern Poland has vibrant art and nightlife scenes. Peep the works of Polish contemporary artists at Bunkier Sztuki. Street art decorates the sides of buildings in Kazimierz. The Jewish quarter turned hipster hangout supplies a mix of synagogues, memorials, vintage stores, independent galleries, and trendy drinking dens. For history, you'll also want to check out Wawel Royal Castle, St. Mary’s Basilica, and Sukiennice market hall, in Old Town (Stare Miasto). The area is a hub of after-dark excitement with cellar bars, pubs, and beer gardens.

Where to stay: Travelers keen to hunk down in Old Town will love the location of Hotel Saski Krakow, Curio Collection by Hilton, a storied stay with 200 years of history that sits one block from the main square. Desirable address aside, it’s a sophisticated place to spend the night with polishe rooms that show off hardwood floors, plush furnishings, and original artwork by Ryszard Horowitz and a modern restaurant.

If You Like Dubrovnik, Consider Budva

wellsie82/Moment/Getty Images

Ever since Games of Thrones, Dubrovnik has erupted as a top-tier tourism destination. (For those who don’t know, many scenes from GOT were filmed in the Croatian tourism darling). Bypass the hordes of Jon Snow-loving fans, by vacationing in Budva. The pretty-as-a-picture town on Montenegro’s Budva Riviera offers heaps of sun and sand potential with sandy beaches, the blue waters of the Adriatic Sea, and a Mediterranean climate that extends bikini season well into October. Lively nightlife is another major drawcard in the warmer months. Even during the sleepier winter, its stone-walled medieval old town (Stari Grad) still charms travelers with postcard-esque cobbled streets, palazzos, churches, seaside citadel, and red-tiled roofs. Whenever you choose to visit, carve out some time to walk/hike from Budva to Sveti Stefan.

Where to stay: Situated on the glimmering Montenegro coast, the sprawling Dukley Hotel & Resort gives off vacation vibes with its tree-lined seafront setting, a trio of beaches, ample water sports, infinity pool, four restaurants, an indulgent spa, and contemporary accommodations ranging from swishy rooms to four-bedroom penthouses.

If You Like Mykonos, Consider Paros

imageBROKER/Mara Brandl/imageBROKER/Getty Images

Hordes of revelry-seeking holiday-goers flock to Mykonos when the weather warms. But its party atmosphere and scene-y-ness put some, err many, travelers off. The perfect Cyclades escape that’s a bit more chill and completely charming? Paros draws comparisons to Mykonos 15 or 20 years ago. It’s lively yet laid-back and endlessly photogenic. The stone-paved streets of Naoussa are dotted with shops, restaurants, and bars. Alyki, a coastal village on the other side of the island, feels like a best-kept secret. Beach clubs steadily thrum during languid days that stretch until sunset. When night falls, the restaurant terraces that envelop buzz with the sounds of clinking glasses and audible “yums” as patrons dig into Greek salad and fresh-caught local fish. Because Paros has an airport (albeit a tiny one), you can fly directly from Athens. So it’s a great first stop on an island-hopping holiday.

Where to stay: Recently revamped with the perfect balance of luxurious and breezy, Andronis Minois is a stylish refuge in a quiet corner of the island that’s still a short drive from the main port. Highlights include the photo-shoot-worthy main pool framed by shaded cabanas, white-washed rooms, and a restaurant with sweeping sea views.