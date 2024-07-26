Did you expect Jennifer Lopez, a true Leo through and through, to acknowledge her birthday with just a simple dinner out with friends? When you’re a legend of J.Lo proportions, major milestones require more planning than a White House state dinner. For the star’s 55th celebration, though — a big year by any measure — she took the concept of a birthday blowout to never-before-seen heights. Everything about her party, from the decor to her custom outfit to the full orchestra reflected the theme: Netflix’s juggernaut, Bridgerton. Lopez’s nails featured a bespoke design to match the Regency-era romance series, complete with a mother of pearl base and an intricate gold chrome pattern hand-drawn across each nail. Lopez thought of every possible detail for her amazing over-the-top event, and it’s surely bound to inspire a few of her fans to recreate the party themselves.

Considering what a big deal 55 is, it makes sense that Lopez would take the opportunity to go full-out — she even sat in an actual gilded throne positioned just above the outdoor dance floor. She wore a crown, pulled up in a horse-drawn carriage, and even hopped on the mic herself to serenade guests at one point. Lopez’s nails helped tie the entire look altogether, a gel creation crafted by celebrity manicurist Elle Gerstein.

In a press release detailing the birthday look, Gerstein explained, “Jennifer’s 55th birthday party is an al fresco Bridgerton-themed garden party. We’re definitely taking inspiration from that for her glam, especially her nails.” First, Gerstein laid down a coat of CND gel polish in Moonlight & Roses, which she describes as “perfect for [the event] as it gives that beautiful neutral white shade with a pearlescent finish. We’re also topping it off with some gold detailing to complete the look.”

The finishing touch required Gerstein to painstakingly draw on the metallic design seen at the nail tips and base. For how detailed the manicure is, though, it reads rather understated and minimalist — it complemented Lopez’s flowing ballgown rather than competed with it.

Lopez has always been a fan of nail art, but her commitment to her birthday party bit is legitimately legendary.