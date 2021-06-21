The Cult Beauty Brands To Stock Up On This Amazon Prime Day

Are you ready, y’all? Because Amazon Prime Day officially kicks off on June 21, and as per usual, there are some seriously incredible deals that you’ll want to take advantage of this year. The best part: A myriad of your favorite beauty brands are having epic Prime Day promotions, including but not limited to Haus Laboratories, Maybelline New York, Pureology, Redken, and StriVectin. In fact, some products you’ll even be able to score for up to 60% off (like Lady Gaga’s namesake line, no big deal).

Of course, you’ll need to act quickly because, as the name implies, Amazon Prime Day is a 24-hour-only event, lasting through June 22. For this reason, it can be helpful to compile a wishlist featuring some of the products you know for sure that you want to snag while they’re on sale — whether it be items you’ve never tried before, or some time-tested staples that you want to stock up on.

With that said, if you’re in need of some shopping inspiration, you’re exactly where you should be. Ahead, you’ll find a curated list featuring 10 of the best Amazon Prime Day beauty sales going down this year, including skin care, makeup, and hair care products from some of your most beloved brands. Keep on scrolling for all the details.

From June 21 through June 22, nearly all of C’Est Moi’s EWG-verified products will be 20% off. The brand’s hydrating Gentle Mineral Sunscreen Lotion features broad-spectrum SPF 30 and is ideal for acne-prone and sensitive skin types.

That’s right, folks. For 24 hours, all Haus Labs products will be up to 60% off, with the exception of the brand’s Liquid Eye-Lie-Ner in Punk, Lip Oils, and already-discounted sets. The Edge Precision Brow Pencil is creamy, featherlight and blendable — and most importantly, looks ultra-natural even on sparse arches.

Curls’ fan-favorite nourishing hair products — including the beloved Blueberry Bliss Hair Mask — are due to be 15% off this Amazon Prime Day. On top of that, shoppers can score 25% off when they purchase five or more items together.

Products from Maybelline New York, like its best-selling Baby Skin primer, will be between 20 and 25% off through June 22. In addition to Baby Skin, you’ll find items like the brand’s Blushed Nudes Palette and the Falsies Volum’ Express Mascara marked down as well.

Select best-sellers from Pureology, including its Hydrate Shampoo and Conditioner, are set to be 30% off. Good news: The brand’s Strength Cure and Pure Volume collections will also be on sale, too.

Score your go-to Redken hair products for up to 40% off this Amazon Prime Day. In addition to the brand’s All Soft Shampoo and Conditioner, you’ll also find markdowns on the Blondage, Extreme, and Anti-Snap products, so don’t miss out.

Calling all eye makeup lovers: Select top-selling palettes from Lorac, as well as other favorites from the brand, will be 20% off for the annual sale event. If you haven’t already tried it, now’s your time to get your hands on the Pro Matte Palette, which comes with all the main colors you need to create a variety of gorgeous eye looks.

Not only will the brand’s best-selling Blow Dry Spray be 50% off this Prime Day, but you’ll also find markdowns on luxury gems like the Texturizing Taffy 13 and Volume Mousse Extra 17 (40% off) and the Luxe One Leave-In Miracle Spray (30% off).

Get excited: Everything from StriVectitn will be 30% off, with products like the Tighten & Lift Advanced Neck Cream a cool $66 off.

Every product from Mario Badescu will be 30% off this Prime Day, so definitely stock up on must-haves from the brand — like its editor-favorite Drying Lotion and the famous Facial Spray with Aloe, Herbs, and Rosewater.