When you have fine hair, you have to be extra careful about the shampoos and conditioners you use — as you probably know, the wrong ones can easily leave your hair looking greasy and flat. Instead, opt for any of the best shampoos and conditioners for fine hair featured ahead: Though you can't change the type of hair you have, these products are formulated to add volume, enhance the appearance of fullness, and provide lightweight hydration and nourishment without weighing down your hair.

When shopping for shampoos and conditioners for fine hair, look for keywords on the label like "volumizing" and "thickening." Fine hair often tends to get oily quickly, so opting for products designed for oily hair is a safe bet, too. Avoid heavy-duty hair masks and deep conditioners, as these will probably wind up weighing down your hair. It's probably a good idea to use a clarifying shampoo a few times a month, too, as these will help eliminate any product buildup or excess oil that may be contributing to the appearance of limp hair.

A note: Shampoos and conditioners that work for thin hair typically work for fine hair, too (and vice versa), because both help promote thicker-looking hair. However, fine hair is not the same as thin hair. Fine hair means you have thin individual strands of hair, whereas thin hair refers to the amount of hair on your head.

Now that you're fully informed on fine hair 101, scroll on to shop some of the best shampoos and conditioners that won't weigh you down.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1. The Overall Best Shampoo & Conditioner For Fine Hair Living Proof Full Shampoo and Conditioner Set $56 Amazon See on Amazon There's a lot to love about Living Proof's shampoo and conditioner for fine hair, starting with its dirt- and oil-repelling formula that gently cleans hair — and keeps it that way — while enhancing the look (and feel) of fuller, thicker hair, courtesy of the brand's patented Healthy Hair Molecule. Formulated without silicones and other heavy moisturizing ingredients and oils, the products are also sulfate-free, so they're safe for color-treated hair.

2. The Best Affordable Shampoo & Conditioner For Fine Hair L'Oréal Paris Hair Care EverPure Volume Sulfate Free Shampoo and Conditioner Kit $14 Amazon See on Amazon For a much cheaper alternative, pick up this under-$15 set from L'Oreal's EverPure line. Designed to enhance volume and preserve your color, the products are both sulfate-free, yet the shampoo still produces a nice, creamy lather. Bonus points for its delicious, floral fragrance.

3. The Best Shampoo & Conditioner For Fine, Thinning Hair Re:Line Biotin Thickening Shampoo and Conditioner $33 Amazon See on Amazon Though fine hair and thin hair are not the same, you can have both at the same time. If that's your case, try this Re:Line Biotin Thickening Shampoo and Conditioner, which works to both enhance thickness and promote new hair growth using a blend of natural ingredients like biotin, rosemary oil, and saw palmetto. Both products are sulfate-free and safe for color-treated hair. Over 1,500 Amazon reviewers have left the set a perfect five-star rating.

4. The Best Shampoo & Conditioner For Fine, Color Treated Hair Pureology Hydrate Sheer Nourishing Shampoo $30 Amazon See on Amazon Pureology Hydrate Sheer Moisturizing Conditioner $32 Amazon See on Amazon While most of the products on this list are color-safe, Pureology's Hydrate Sheer Moisturizing Shampoo and Conditioner work to actively enhance and prolong the vibrancy of your hair color. The sulfate- and silicone-free formula is nice and moisturizing (yet lightweight — hence the "sheer" in its name), so it can also help soften and restore moisture to hair that's become damaged from bleach and dye.

5. The Best Clarifying Shampoo For Fine Hair Nexxus Clean and Pure Clarifying Shampoo $12 Amazon See on Amazon As previously mentioned, using a clarifying shampoo a few times a month (about once every one to two weeks) is a good idea if you have fine hair, as it'll remove all that excess product buildup and oil. This, in turn, will make your scalp feel refreshed and squeaky clean, while your hair should look bouncier and more voluminous. As far as clarifying shampoos go, Nexxus's Clean and Pure shampoo is a solid, affordable choice. It's the only product on this list that contains sulfates, but it is silicone- and paraben-free. Plus, while it works to deep-clean your hair, it'll help restore hydration using a blend of proteins and marine minerals. You can buy a matching conditioner, too.