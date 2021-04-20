This New Shopping App Is More Addicting To Use Than Instagram

In today’s digital world, there is no shortage of online fashion platforms and services to help you craft a better wardrobe. You have apps like Depop when you want to sell your unique pieces while sites like LikeToKnowIt will tell you where to buy that exact item you spotted on your favorite blogger. For those seeking a fresh platform that merges shopping and style together, look to a new player in town: Behold. The interactive shopping platform offers access to clothing, shoes, bags, and small accessories from up-and-coming designers and provides an ultra-personalized style experience for all fashion enthusiasts.

The way Behold works is you have to create a personal profile on its website before you gain access to the platform’s shopping feature. As soon as you access the Behold website or app, a style quiz pops up and presents you with a list of familiar brands and retailers like Nordstrom, Veronica Beard, and Everlane. After prompting you to select those that you tend to shop at most often, it offers you a lineup of potential outfits and asks you to estimate how likely you are to wear them. Be prepared to answer questions like “How often do you like to wear this style?” and “What areas do you like to flaunt?” Finally, the styling program takes down your height, sizes, and silhouette preferences. The quiz wraps up by asking you to select ‘your nevers’ in colors, prints, and fabrics.

Once you complete the initial questionnaire, you are ready to play around with, and shop, Behold’s extensive lineup of emerging brands. The more you interact with the platform, the better the algorithm gets to know you, and the more personalized your Behold experience becomes. In addition, the platform offers innovative styling tools to help you create digital outfits from items that you already have in your closet. (There is a variety of generic garments you can add to your virtual wardrobe.) Those of you who want to keep things a little more organized can also select your wardrobe favorites and match them with the pieces you consider purchasing on the platform.

Unlike other online shopping platforms, Behold allows you to filter items even further to shop based on what’s important to you. There are category-specific shopping verticals like BIPOC- owned, sustainable, vegan, and handmade/artisan crafted. Behold’s offerings also include popular it-Girl labels such as Collina Strada and Simon Miller in addition to niche labels like 6397 and Les Boys Les Girls. At the moment, Behold offers 70 unique brands, and counting, for consumers to shop. Price points range from $25 for a basic rib tank to $995 for a roomy tote bag. Luxury fashion houses were markedly absent, which Behold’s CEO Terry Boyle says was done intentionally.

“There’s a wealth of incredible up-and-coming brands who each bring a unique purpose to the table, and we create a one-stop-shop where our audience can have a wide offering of fresh options to choose from,” he tells TZR. “When considering our brand assortment, we want to make sure that the values we hold in high regard as a company are reflected through the brands that we carry — so we look for brand story, quality, value, sustainability, diversity, and inclusivity.”

Check out the Behold website yourself or download its app to take the style quiz, then start shopping. If you want a sneak peek of the offerings without signing up for a Behold account, check out TZR’s favorite picks below.

