With a new album titled Chromatica on the way, it only makes sense that Lady Gaga and her makeup brand, Haus Laboratories, are launching a Stupid Love Eyeshadow Palette inspired by the music. The fictional word "chromatica" breaks down into base words "chromatic" and "chroma" relating to both music and color — aka it works almost too well. As you may have noticed, though, the palette — which drops May 19 — isn't named for the album, but for the early-release single, "Stupid Love." And if you're thinking the 18-pan palette is a conglomerate of pinks akin to Gaga's monochrome look in the music video — think again.

In fact, makeup artist Sarah Tanno, Global Artistry Director of Haus Laboratories, told The Zoe Report over the phone the $48 palette was created before the music video during the album's first entire listening. "I took reference from our very first meeting; the first time she was playing the music for anybody, " says Tanno. "We sat down and I had a bunch of different colorful palettes out, basically everything you could think of. And the color she was most drawn to in that first meeting was the teal color in the palette."

The teal Tanno is talking about is Peace: a bright, matte hue. From there, the two worked on making varying blue hues in metallic, shimmer, and chrome finishes for monochromatic, dimensional looks. But since Gaga is, according to Tanno, really into color-blocking these days, the palette also flips in the other direction with orange, red, and pinks. While it sounds like a lot, and may have you contemplating the "everyday" wearability of these shades, the rebellious and untraditional color story was intentional.

Courtesy of Haus Laboratories

"We really wanted to push you [the consumer] to experiment with shades maybe you haven’t tried before and in this color-blocking style," explains Tanno. "Where I find it’s most dynamic is combining colors you never would expect to go together, like the light blue with the orange, and then pairing it with a bright red lip. It’s like, why? But when it doesn’t make sense to that degree, it also does."

However much the palette lends itself to the bold and exaggerated, it simultaneously works for the minimalist and soft glam lovers. The shades Plastic Doll (matte pink), Stupid Love (matte brown), and 1,000 Doves (shimmer pink) are a seamless trio for a romantic, warm look. At the end of the day, as much as Haus Laboratories wants its consumers to express, defy, and literally get messy, Tanno knows that looks different for everyone.

Courtesy of Haus Laboratories

"If you’re somebody that wears a winged eyeliner everyday, continue to do that, but maybe use the color Sine and do bright blue winged liner with your mascara and no other makeup," she says. "But that one tint of color that you’re trying in a shape that flatters you and you’re comfortable with, is still rebellious to you."

It's clear color was important in developing the Stupid Love palette, but just as important was the formula of the shades. Tanno describes them as having a velvet and buttery texture, and explains Haus Laboratories pressed the pigments to different degrees to ensure optimal payoff and blendability (like how the brand didn't press the shimmer pigments as hard so they're easier to pick up on a brush). Though, speaking of brushes, Tanno actually suggests going against instincts and using your finger for best application.

The only rule about this palette is there are no rules. Instead, it's about feeling empowered and brave — especially in these unprecedented times. "I want the color to make you feel good," says Tanno at the end of our conversation. "Even if you don’t feel like wearing makeup, just by looking at it, it should make you happy."

Shop the Stupid Love Eyeshadow Palette starting May 19 on Haus Laboratories' website and Amazon.