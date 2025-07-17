It might be hard to believe when you’re scrolling through countless videos of Tuscany’s rolling hills and photos of Aperol spritzes being sipped on Amalfi Coast beaches from your sofa, but it is possible to channel the spirit of Euro summer without booking a flight. Thanks to fashion and beauty’s obsession with Italian cuisine staples (tomato-scented candle or beaded sardine bag, anyone?), your own little aperitivo hour will (almost) make you forget you haven’t left home. But if you’ve been especially craving a Roman holiday, you can spritz on Fendi’s Eaux D’Artifice fragrance.

This new eau de parfum marks the first scent the storied Italian fashion house has created since launching its fine fragrance collection last year. Like the original seven perfumes, Eaux D’Artifice pays tribute to Fendi’s history, specifically its birthplace, Rome, and the two thousand fountains that define its urban landscape. It’s also a scent of celebration, which is fitting since the fashion house is currently celebrating its 100th anniversary. The fragrance’s name references “feux d’artifice,” the French word for fireworks.

When creating Eau D’Artifice, perfumer Jérôme di Marino drew inspiration from fourth-generation family member and jewelry designer Delfina Delettrez Fendi’s nighttime view of the Trevi Fountain. The result is a mineral and aquatic yet sensual and musky juice that has a hint of freshness. The juxtaposition of these notes capture the metallic lucky coins that get thrown into the fountain by visitors and doubles as a nod to Delettrez Fendi’s fine jewelry designs.

“Perfume, like jewelry, is a silent accessory that sends messages about who we are or who we want to be,” Deletrrez Fendi said in a press release for the fragrance.

What better message to send with your fragrance than that you deserve to be living la dolce vita in Rome this summer? Fendi’s Eaux D’Artifice is now available at fendi.com and Fendi boutiques for $330.