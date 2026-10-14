If you’re between the ages of 35 and 45, chances are there’s a word you can’t quite escape. Whether on your algorithm or in conversations among friends, perimenopause has likely entered your lexicon in a way you couldn’t have predicted. Your parents, grandparents, and perhaps even your friends of elder generations never mentioned this specific phase of life as you move closer to menopause, nor did they complain about the myriad of symptoms associated with it (spoiler: everything from bladder changes to brain fog). However, now that it’s finally become a part of the larger conversation of women’s health, we are not simply discovering what it is, but what you can do about it.

From dietary changes to HRT, there’s no shortage of advice for navigating this journey with a little more ease — including when and how you move your body. In fact, experts say the link between perimenopause and fitness is clear. “There is good evidence to suggest that exercise can improve mood, anxiety/depression, sleep, and overall well-being,” explains Dr. Teresa Walsh, board-certified OB-GYN and co-founder of Gliss Wellness. While she does acknowledge other courses of action, such as prescribed hormone supplementation, are better suited for vasomotor symptoms like night sweats and hot flashes, physical fitness can can be a big help when medication is unwanted or inaccessible.

Of course, exercise is a wide spectrum with many variables. And with the abundance of information available, the topic can feel overwhelming. So naturally, you’re going to encounter some misinformation and make some mistakes along the way to finding a fitness routine that works for your body, your lifestyle, and your particular symptoms. The good news? Any aerobic activity is a great start, so stop stressing and keep reading for expert advice — from words of encouragement to fitness techniques — that could be a game changer for getting you through perimenopause with grace.

Stop Comparing

One concern with getting your health and fitness information from social media or even word of mouth is that it assumes everyone has the same symptoms and the same abilities. Perimenopause varies wildly, so comparing yourself to others might only prolong getting tangible relief. “Every woman is coming into this stage with a different body, different symptoms, and different life demands,” shares Dr. Alyssa Olenick, an exercise physiologist with a PhD in Exercise Metabolism and Female Physiology.

Because of this, there’s no one-size-fits-all approach when it comes to fitness and what works. “Some women thrive with more intensity, while others need to pull back and prioritize recovery and strength,” adds Lacey Stone, a celebrity trainer who specializes in strength training for women over 40. “Your journey may look completely different from someone you see online, and that's OK.” Therefore, giving yourself some grace and talking to your trusted health care team — as opposed to simply copying and pasting what someone else is doing for their perimenopausal fitness routine — is a great first step.

Don’t Chase Trends

Much like comparing yourself to others, chasing the latest workout trends may be counterproductive when it comes to your perimenopause goals. For example, the buzzy “hormone balancing” techniques you’ve probably read about. Yes, some women benefit from various forms of hormonal support, but the solutions range from person to person and body to body. “I think [women] are made to feel like the ‘right’ program of exercise [...] will magically fix all of this, or ‘rebalance’ their hormones,” says Dr. Olenick. In fact, she explains that perimenopausal womens’ needs even fluctuate week to week or day to day. “Daily estrogen or progesterone levels can change, or cycles can look wildly different — especially in the final few years leading up to the final menstrual period or becoming postmenopausal.”

Given this constant state of shifting, a trending fitness routine may not work for you. Take intense forms of cardio, for example. “I see a lot of women overdoing cardio,” Stone tells The Zoe Report. “But you don't have to do more or push harder to navigate these changes.” In fact, the trainer notes that she often sees clients struggling more because they’re prioritizing fitness trends they see online — leading to more exhaustion, joint paint, and compromised sleep — instead of customizing their approach for their body and their capabilities.

Start Small

Although Dr. Walsh does cite the data behind aerobic exercise specifically for the aid of certain perimenopause symptoms, that doesn’t have to mean grueling workouts — if that’s not quite your speed. A simple 30-minute brisk walk a few times a week makes a difference. And Dr. Olenick adds that the benefits of increased cardiovascular activity go beyond heart health, energy, and mood. Physical changes, like mobility, balance, and recovery — all of which are equally important during this phase of life — are also supported through a routine that includes such workouts.

In addition to walking, experts agree that strength training is another key facet of a high-functioning fitness routine during perimenopause. “Strength training becomes especially important because women are already beginning to lose muscle and bone with age, and hormonal changes can make preserving strength and function even more important,” explains Dr. Olenick. But again, not everyone is expected to jump straight into heavy weight lifting, especially if you’re just getting started with your strength training journey. According to Stone, it’s all about a slow, steady build up. “Start with one to two days per week if you're new, then gradually work your way up to two or three sessions while focusing on progressive overload,” she said. By incrementally adding weight, reps, or sets over time, you’ll avoid plateauing your progress and challenge your body in a sustainable way.

Gather Support

Another common mistake experts say women make when it comes to their perimenopausal fitness routine is not having a support system in place. Yes, this should include your care team (OB-GYN, primary care physician, therapists, etc.), but it it may also help to have a trusted fitness professional, as well as friends and family, to offer encouragement. Both Dr. Olenick and Stone back the concept of creating a community that helps you from feeling shameful or isolated while navigating these hormonal and physical changes. “There is no shame in asking for or needing help, whether it is socially, physically, with lifestyle, or medically, and women should know they can and should ask for the support they need,” Dr. Olenick shares.

And if you’re game for group activities, Stone adds that enrolling in a class is a great way to build your community. Choose something that gets your heart pumping but that also sparks joy — so you’ll be more likely to stick with it and make connections that keep you on track and motivated in a shame-free environment.