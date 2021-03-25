The Workout A Top Peloton Instructor Swears By That Doesn't Involve A Bike

In terms of pandemic fitness styles, it seems like most people have fallen into one of two categories: Those with Peloton and those without. If you’re in the latter category — whether because of lack of funds for your own indoor bike or because cycling simply isn’t your thing — and you feel like you’ve been missing out on all the chatter about the motivational instruction and challenging-yet-accessible workouts, there’s some good news. In case you didn’t know, there are a ton of Peloton workouts that don’t require a bike, not to mention little to no equipment, so you can be a part of the app’s community even without splurging on the stationary bike — and you might like them just as much (or more than) your pre-quarantine, in-studio spinning classes.

One of the biggest fitness stars to rise from Peloton’s popularity is instructor and Adidas global ambassador Ally Love, who’s earned a following for her soulful approach to teaching. While her cycling classes are always well-attended, one of Love’s favorite workouts is actually sans-bike and keeps her connected to her dance roots. “I teach barre classes at Peloton and these classes are great for beginners,” she explains. “They're choreographed to the beat of the music (just like cycling when you're riding to the beat) and the music really enhances the workout.”

Love the idea of moving to the music but want something a little more heart-pumping than barre? Love is also a fan of Peloton’s dance cardio classes. “This is another workout where you're moving to the rhythm of the music, you get to freely move different parts of your body, and you're getting an effective workout while having fun — the time flies by,” she says. Another low impact workout she recommends from the fitness app are its Pilates offerings, but if you crave something with a little more intensity you can give Peloton’s HIIT cardio class a try. And none of these options require the use of a stationary bike, a treadmill, or any heavy equipment.

If choosing the right class for your fitness level is a concern secondary to a general lack of motivation, Love has some advice for that, too. “One of the things that I’ve been saying lately is ‘set the scene’ or ‘set the stage’,” she explains. “What I mean by that is, there are going to be moments, no matter how disciplined you are, where we don’t feel like working out. We know it’s the right thing to do, but we don’t feel like it — and that’s OK.” The first step the instructor takes to set the stage? Simply dressing the part. And with one of her latest projects, collaborating on the Adidas x Peloton SS21 collection (along with friends and fellow Peloton stars Robin Arzón and Cody Rigsby), she’s able to share how that one action can instantly change your mood and mindset. “We want people to feel empowered, we want people to feel bold,” she tells TZR of the collection, which is shoppable as of March 25. “We want people to want to stand out and be themselves, but we also want them to feel like they’re part of something, and that’s why we created it.”

Love’s next step to get motivated? Turning on a favorite virtual workout and taking a pause to listen and set an intention. “I won’t clip in, I won’t get on the mat, I won't hop on the tread,” she says. “But I just listen to the instructor's words, and I’ll start to feel inspired. It's usually at that point when I’ll realize, ‘oh, maybe I really can take a class today.’ It’s that motivation and inspiration that steps in. And after setting the scene, I find myself in a position of wanting to workout.”

Peloton’s membership options start at just $12.99 per month, so if you’re looking for an app to guide you through some of the aforementioned bike-free streaming/on-demand workouts, it’s also comparatively affordable. And if you’re looking for some additional inspiring content — fitness and otherwise — from Love, stay tuned into her Instagram for class info, motivational fodder, and latest projects.