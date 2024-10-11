It’s finally time to pull those sweaters out of storage. And when the wardrobe changes, that means it’s also time to shake things up with the cocktails you savor. According to beverage industry professionals, this year is not only about swapping seasonal ingredients, it’s about changing vibes. Saying goodbye to refreshing summer bevies isn’t sad when there’s a cornucopia of comfort cocktails to shake and stir. From autumn’s must-have spirits and fall flavors that are old (apparently pumpkin spice doesn’t have to be basic) and new (hello, rosemary) to a return to classics with a twist, and cream-based concoctions, there’s no shortage of comforting options.

Grab your favorite flannel and get ready to indulge in rich, smoky, delicious drinks. Not sure where to start? Ahead, the experts reveal their guide to seasonal sips that are stress-free and far from basic. Whether you’re serving friends at an autumn gathering or treating yourself to an Oktoberfest-themed one, you’ll definitely feel the change in the air and on your tongue.

Festive Fall Spirits

While many bolder spirits lend themselves to the cooling weather, a few are at their best in the latter part of the year. According to Oscar Monterrosa, beverage director at HATCH in Downtown Los Angeles, this fall belongs to mezcal. “It is so unique and every mezcal is different from one another, so cocktails definitely change with certain brands,” he says.

Amaro, a traditional Italian liqueur, that he notes has been “overlooked” in previous years will also have a starring role this season. “Bittersweet, floral, funky… they hold a special place in my heart.” Amy Racine Beverage Director JF Restaurants seconds this amaro notion, noting the trending spirit is taking off and isn’t expected to go away any time soon. “Local amaro or lesser-known producers are popping up more and more on cocktail menus,” she shares.

Brent Hofacker/Getty Images

Seasonal Flavors

For Monterrosa, autumnal flavors come down to one thing — mood. “I believe people want that homey, comforting feeling,” he says. For him that includes ingredients found in a traditional fall harvest like apples, cranberries, and pomegranates, but he also predicts an outlier will be a big hit this year.” Monterrosa believes “richer, earthier teas” like Earl Grey and Oolong will be most popular. He also predicts an infamous fall flavor will have people trading lattes for libations. “This year I want to say pumpkin or pumpkin spice will be a massive trend in cocktail bars.”

However, he doesn’t count out a “sleeper ingredient” to steal fall’s cocktail crown. “Rosemary just screams comforting to me,” he says. “Rosemary syrups and garnishes definitely have a place on my cocktail menu.” Pamela Wiznitzer, a beverage consultant, adds another ingredient gaining momentum this year, making the jump from the breakfast plate to the cocktail glass will be maple syrup.

Back To Basics

Autumn foliage falling from the trees and leaving them bare provide a perfect metaphor for what Racine foresees happening with cocktails this season. “Guests are going back to tasting the base spirit,” she explains. “The palate seems to be moving away from juicy cocktails with bases and syrups added.” She attributes this movement away from mixers to more health-conscious imbibing. “[People are] watching their sugar intake and feeling safe knowing exactly what is going into their dry martini or negroni.”

While mixers may be out for some, another trend this season is giving classic cocktails an upgrade or a twist. “Espresso martinis are still very much still on trend but with tweaks. Big examples for us are tequila old fashioned and tequila-based espresso martinis. Reposado is great in these cocktails due to its slightly more caramelized, honied flavor profile.” Racine is also a fan of this less-is-more philosophy when it comes to garnishes. “The over-the-top, cotton candy cloud days are stepping back, and we have fresher, unmanipulated ingredients. It feels cleaner and I’m excited to see it.” she says.

Getty Images

Light(er) & Creamy

Wiznitzer has noticed a surge in clarified milk punches. “I guarantee that a lot of fall-time ‘creamy’ cocktails will end up on menus in a clarified format,” she presumes. Among these are drinks like eggnog, pumpkin spice latte cocktails, and coquitos. For her it’s all about lightening up traditionally dense cocktails. “Milk punches allow us to maintain and capture an array of flavors and really condense them well into a cocktail.”

Rules Of Thumb

Creating the crispest autumnal boozy beverages is a combination of shopping for the right ingredients and mastering the mix at home. For those jumping on the maple syrup bandwagon, Wiznitzer emphasizes the importance of purchasing grade A or grade B varieties for mixology purposes. “The ‘maple syrups’ often purchased for the pancakes we ate as kids are made of mostly corn syrup,” she points out. While she concedes real maple syrup is more expensive, she says “it’s worth the price” in terms of leveling up your tipple.

When entertaining, her next tip allows you to tend to your guests instead of tending bar. “I’m a big fan of pre-batched and sometimes, pre-diluted drinks (if making martinis or negronis). Keep it in a decanter or a pitcher in the fridge and then pour directly over ice into a lowball glass and serve without any need for stirring,” she instructs. Monterrosa highlights the importance of proper tools,” though they don’t have to be expensive. “Having a good shaker, mixing glass, strainers, etc are always key,” he mentions. “Glassware is also important as cocktails can vary in taste when served straight up or on the rocks.”

Ahead, expert-approved fall cocktails recipes that are so good, you might not be able to give them up when winter comes.

Liquid Gold

Courtesy of HATCH

Monterrosa loves this drink because of, “how layered and complex all the flavors are. [With] every sip, your palate experiences a plethora of savory rich flavors that make this a wonderful fall cocktail.

Ingredients

1 oz Mezcal

.75 oz Nixta Licor de Elote Liqueur

.75 oz Alma Tepec

.75 oz Alessio Vermouth Bianco

Roasted Shishito Pepper for garnishDirectionsAdd all ingredients to a mixing glass & stir for about 30 seconds or until very chilled. Pour into a rocks glass with a large ice cube. Torch or pre-roast a shishito pepper and add on top.

Planas Chai

Courtesy of Diplomatico

“I love this cocktail because it's a fun boozy take on one of my favorite fall beverages,” Wiznitzer shares. “Perfectly warm and full of flavor packed with the punch of rum.”

Ingredients

1.5 Parts Diplomatico Planas

2 Parts Hot Chai

5 Parts Coconut Syrup

0.25 Parts Fresh Lemon Juice

Directions

Combine all ingredients together and pour over a cup glass with cubed ice. Garnish with cinnamon powder.

Phoenix

Courtesy of HATCH

Monterrosa says that he’d been working on perfecting this recipe for a long time. “The unique botanicals that make up this gin truly elevated the fresh persimmons and rosemary so that you could taste a perfect trifecta of flavors.”

Ingredients

2 oz Song Cai Vietnam Floral Gin

.75 oz Fresh Persimmon Juice

.75 oz Rosemary Infused Honey

Smoked Rosemary Garnish

Directions

Add all ingredients to a shaker and have a chilled coupe or Nick & Nora glass ready to strain into. Shake vigorously and double strain into the glass. Light a rosemary sprig on fire to develop a rosemary smoke over the cocktail and serve.

Pumpkin Spice Carajillo

Courtesy of LALO Tequila

Trade up your PSL for a PSC. This seasonal take on an espresso martini brings all the cozy fall flavors you love to your palate and your stomach.

Ingredients

1 oz LALO Tequila

1 oz Espresso

1 oz Licor 43

1 Tablespoon Fresh Pumpkin Puree

2 Dashes Mole Bitters

Garnish: Star Anise

Directions

Add all ingredients to an ice-filled shaker tin. Shake to chill and dilute. Strain into a coupe glass. Garnish with star anise.

Courvoisier Border Spritz

Courtesy of Courvoisier

For those having trouble with the seasonal transition, this spritz is the perfect compromise. Enjoy summer’s hottest cocktail and add one of fall’s trendy spirits to create a crisp concoction that rustles the tastebuds.

Ingredients

1.5 parts Courvoisier VSOP

1 part Dry Vermouth

.75 part Amaro

Champagne or sparkling wine to start

Directions

Build in a long Collins or wine glass. Add ice. Top with champagne and garnish with an orange slice.

Dos Hombres Hot Cider

Courtesy of Dos Hombres

Take a page out of Wiznitzer’s book and warm pals up this pre-batched cocktail at your fall-themed soiree. This is the year of mezcal after all.

Ingredients

1.5 Cups Dos Hombres Mezcal

1 Gallon Apple Cider

1 Tablespoon Whole Allspice

1 Tablespoon Whole Cloves

1 Whole Orange (cut into slices)

1-inch Ginger (cut into slices)

3 Cinnamon Sticks

4 Star Anise

Directions

Add all ingredients (except Mezcal) into a pot. Turn heat on low until warmed (about 30 minutes). Add Dos Hombres Mezcal and serve.