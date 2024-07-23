We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
Lately you can barely peruse TikTok without running into #ScandiSummer content. The trend — much of which has been influenced by Copenhagen Fashion Week street style — has been huge this season when it comes to fashion, thanks to its emphasis on ease and effortlessness that still manages to feel put-together and polished. This time of year, that sensibility isn’t just desirable for your wardrobe, but for your home decor as well. Thankfully, the Scandi summer aesthetic is easy to apply to your interior, especially with a few tips from the experts.
If you’re not chronically online, the Scandi summer trend is defined by comfort and simplicity combined with a sense of playfulness through layering, pattern, and color. Think relaxed fit button-downs paired with boxer shorts and bright flip-flops or a breezy white maxi dress with sneakers and a neon crossbody bag. “The Scandi Summer trend in fashion is clearly about comfort and feeling relaxed and confident while also dressing to keep cool in the summer heat,” explains Kathy Kuo, interior designer and founder of Kathy Kuo Home. “When you translate these concepts to the home you get a lovely sense of laid-back luxury with an emphasis on pieces you can actually use day in and day out and not worry too much about wear and tear.”
So what does that look like, exactly? Many elements that could be considered as Scandi summer home decor are inherently part of Scandinavian interior design in general, like layered lighting, minimalism, and a strong influence from nature. “It’s not overly embellished: It’s textured, layered, and has intentional splashes of color,” says Abbey Stark, home furnishing direction leader at IKEA U.S. “[Scandinavian style is] effortless and laid-back, like a pair of your favorite vintage jeans, a worn t-shirt, and a pair of woven flats.” And according to her, the more seasonal version of this involves leaning even more into a few of those key design elements, such as the use of natural materials, bringing the outside in through use of plants and/or incorporating traditionally outdoor pieces, and turning up the dial on color even further.