Lately you can barely peruse TikTok without running into #ScandiSummer content. The trend — much of which has been influenced by Copenhagen Fashion Week street style — has been huge this season when it comes to fashion, thanks to its emphasis on ease and effortlessness that still manages to feel put-together and polished. This time of year, that sensibility isn’t just desirable for your wardrobe, but for your home decor as well. Thankfully, the Scandi summer aesthetic is easy to apply to your interior, especially with a few tips from the experts.

If you’re not chronically online, the Scandi summer trend is defined by comfort and simplicity combined with a sense of playfulness through layering, pattern, and color. Think relaxed fit button-downs paired with boxer shorts and bright flip-flops or a breezy white maxi dress with sneakers and a neon crossbody bag. “The Scandi Summer trend in fashion is clearly about comfort and feeling relaxed and confident while also dressing to keep cool in the summer heat,” explains Kathy Kuo, interior designer and founder of Kathy Kuo Home. “When you translate these concepts to the home you get a lovely sense of laid-back luxury with an emphasis on pieces you can actually use day in and day out and not worry too much about wear and tear.”

So what does that look like, exactly? Many elements that could be considered as Scandi summer home decor are inherently part of Scandinavian interior design in general, like layered lighting, minimalism, and a strong influence from nature. “It’s not overly embellished: It’s textured, layered, and has intentional splashes of color,” says Abbey Stark, home furnishing direction leader at IKEA U.S. “[Scandinavian style is] effortless and laid-back, like a pair of your favorite vintage jeans, a worn t-shirt, and a pair of woven flats.” And according to her, the more seasonal version of this involves leaning even more into a few of those key design elements, such as the use of natural materials, bringing the outside in through use of plants and/or incorporating traditionally outdoor pieces, and turning up the dial on color even further.

“A summer Scandi look for the home is going to have an abundance of cool, lightweight textiles — like cotton, luxe linen, and crisp canvas — as well as sun-bleached colors that feel equal parts cheerful and subtle,” Kuo tells TZR. Her advice? Start with neutral anchor pieces like slipcover sofas, sisal rugs, blonde wood coffee tables, and wicker chairs. From there, inject color and lushness through the addition of decorative elements like art, textiles, and plant life. But as UK-based interior designer Kunal Trehan explains, Scandis don’t accessorize just to accessorize — even decorative additions should have a function. “Functional accessories like ceramic vases, wooden trays, and woven baskets enhance the aesthetic while serving practical purposes,” he shares. And while Scandi summer home decor might be especially coveted during these warmer months when we tend to crave spaces that feel like an oasis, it can actually be applied to your interior year-round. Simply add in a few more cozy pieces (ie: a faux fur throw over your rattan chair or some candles on your tabletops) for that hygge effect and voilà. The beauty of this style lies in its simplicity and functionality, which is why it never goes out of style. Ready to spruce up your home for the season (and beyond) like the Scandinavians would? Keep reading for some decorative additions that will give you that easy, breezy look and feel.

IKEA MURREVA Duvet cover and pillowcases $30 See On IKEA Your bedding is a perfect place to incorporate some bold use of color and playful print — especially because it’s so easy to swap in and out. This floral pattern is guaranteed to make even the most minimal bedroom pop.

Muuto Strand Pendant Lamp $509 See On Danish Design Store Layered lighting is an integral part of Scandi design and pendant lamps are in practically every home. This version in particular plays up that Scandi summer look thanks to its “cocoon material” that’s inspired by nature and creates a warm, diffused glow in any space.

Chairish Contemporary Minimalist Art Print $144 See On Chairish Art is such a simple way to experiment with unique color stories, as it can be a more temporary design choice. Embrace the Scandi style by selecting works like this minimalist print, which incorporates abstracted, organic shapes and striking shade combinations to offset your pared down pieces.

HAY Wood Slit Coffee Table $495 See On Design Within Reach A perfect anchor piece for your Scandi summer living room, this blonde wood coffee table is minimal without being boring — thanks to its modern, asymmetrical shape.

The Sill Large Cat Palm $228 See On The Sill The use of plants helps bring the outdoors inside, a key component when trying to achieve the Scandi summer style in your home. Think potted palms, vases with fresh flowers, and so on.

Nordic Knots Jute Border Rug $495 See On Nordic Knots Rugs can be used as a tool to either ground your space or add a dose of color and pattern. For large spaces that require more square footage, try a jute rug. It not only adds that natural texture, but it’s a neutral color that’s harmonious with any bold accent you add through textiles and accessories.

Hawkins New York Essential Stackable Colored Glassware & Pitcher $120 See On Food52 A simple and inexpensive way to instantly add in bright, playful color is your tableware. Use it to create your own joyful “fika” moments daily.

Zara Home Rattan Chair $269 $149 See On Zara Home These rattan chairs help you bring that outdoor feeling into your kitchen or dining room. Add a colorful cushion for more coziness and that signature Scandi summer vibrance.

Design House Stockholm Knot Floor Cushion $1,595 See On Design House Stockholm Even design-heavy pieces, like this oversized knot cushion, serve a function in Scandi design. Use it to incorporate more color and texture while providing additional seating.

Phaidon Louis Poulsen: First House of Light $80 See On Phaidon Don’t underestimate the power of coffee table books as a decorative element. For bonus Scandi style, grab some by Danish, Finnish, Nordic, or Swedish artists and designers, like this one that focuses on influential lighting manufacturer Louis Poulsen.

H&M Home Large Jute Storage Basket $30 See On H&M Home Make functional pieces, like storage containers, decorative elements as well. Sisal or jute baskets are a great way to get the Scandi summer aesthetic while storing your spare blankets, towels, or even laundry.

VITRA Pink & Beige Colour Block Blanket $445 $334 See On SSENSE Don’t want to invest in major pieces to try the trend? A simple lightweight, colorful throw blanket is a small way to add instant impact. Throw it over your neutral chair or sofa for a mini makeover.

Natalia Milk Jug Porta $36 See On Porta Pottery — from flower vases to tableware — can help you incorporate color onto otherwise neutral, minimal surfaces like a simple light wood table or bookshelf.

Crate & Barrel Linen Double Pinstripe Grid Window Curtain Panel $200 See On Crate & Barrel Scandi style (especially its summer version) is all about letting in natural light, so look for curtains like these linen panels to keep your interior feeling bright.

Areaware Doko Lamp $250 See On Areaware Continue layering your lighting through the use of table or desk lamps. These quirky, colorful lamps by Areaware embody the sense of play that’s crucial to nailing the Scandi summer decor.