The combination of the words "sneaker" and "heel" tends to elicit a polarizing reaction both in and outside the fashion world. But long before everyone's favorite hybrid shoe — the ballet sneaker — took over our feeds, the sneaker heel was the original Frankensteined footwear fad it girls were obsessed with, making the style a staple of 2010s fashion. And if this year’s obsession with nostalgia has taught us anything, it’s that the 2010s are back — along with their most divisive trends.

The first signs of this unexpected resurgence began when Isabel Marant reissued its iconic wedge sneaker in 2021. The original version of the Bekett sneaker received the coveted Beyoncé-stamp-of-approval back in 2011 when the superstar wore them in her "Love on Top" music video. And last December, 14 years later, Blue Ivy Carter rocked the same pair courtside at a Lakers game. After that ultimate full-circle moment, the likes of Tyla, Rachel Sennot, and more jumped on the bandwagon.

"Freaky footwear" — a term coined by fashion critic and writer Mandy Lee — has taken runways and street style by storm. From "naked" shoes to the mainstream embracing the once-niche Tabis, our cultural appetite for unconventional footwear is only growing. Combine this fixation with the rise of elevated sportswear (think track pants, basketball shorts, and jerseys), and you get the perfect storm for the sneaker heel to reign supreme. What has followed is not only a wave of new adopters, but wilder takes on the hybrid style altogether. Besides the classic wedge sneaker, brands are experimenting with stilettos, block heels, and sneaker mules, proving that innovation within the category is just getting started.

While this trend isn’t for everyone, nor should it be, for fashion risk-takers and shoe obsessives, the sneaker heel might just be the perfect fit.

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images Ahead, discover 9 of the best sneaker heels to shop right now.

Isabel Marant Bekett Leather Wedge Sneakers $850 See On Isabel Marant As the sneaker wedge that launched a thousand dupes, Isabel Marant's signature pair is easily the most iconic version on the market. If you’re going to splurge, you might as well invest in a classic.

Sienna Rossi Avah Splicing Bow Sneaker Heels $165 See On Sienna Rossi Featuring a chic bow, metallic sheen, and architectural 3D heel, these Sienna Rossi shoes deliver futuristic style with a sweet, feminine twist.

Naturalizer Zyra Lace Up Dress Pump $295 See On Macy's As part of June Ambrose’s limited-edition STYLE-LETICS capsule with Naturalizer, these lace-up pumps fuse athletic-grade comfort with fashion-forward design.

Azalea Wang Firestring Pump $79 See On DSW At under $100, these Azalea Wang shoes are the ultimate entry point into the world of sneaker heels. Style them with a classic T-shirt and jeans to bring an unexpected edge to an everyday look.

Dries Van Noten 65 Leather-Trimmed Suede Mules $1,085 $651 See On Mytheresa These suede mules offer an elevated spin on a classic sneaker silhouette — acting as a traditional trainer up front, with a little party in the back.

Steve Madden Casella Olive $150 See On Steve Madden Easily one of the most innovative styles on the list, this open-toe stiletto keeps all the sporty details up top. Pair them with capris for an effortless, trend-forward look.

Sneex The Ballerina $495 See On Sneex Ballet shoes, sneakers, and heels combined into a single silhouette. What more could a girl want?

Ancuta Sarca 3 Square Sandal $706 See On Ancuta Sarca These are the sneaker heels the 2010s could never have dreamed up. Between the square toe, perforated leather, sport laces, and high-shine accents, this highly stylized sandal looks like it landed straight from the year 2050 in the absolute best way.