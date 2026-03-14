(The Shopping List)
Sporty Spring Starts (And Ends) With Track Pants
So versatile.
As we all know, spring showers bring blossoming flowers, making for the perfect excuse to refresh your wardrobe for the warmer months ahead. If you’re craving a break from heavy trousers or even jeans, track pants may be the perfect seasonal solution. They’re lightweight, breathable, and buttery-soft against the skin — comfortable without sacrificing style.
Oh, did I mention they’re versatile? Office. Bars. Shopping. Dinner. I’ve worn them everywhere — and I’m happy to report they are socially acceptable wherever the day might take you. They’re that good.
For context, I’ve been known to style track pants in a handful of ways: with a T-shirt and sneakers, with a cardigan, tank, and ballet flats, or dressed up with a cashmere sweater and a pair of pumps. The bottoms lend a cool effortless vibe, that model-off-duty energy we all aspire for. This trend has also been spotted on recent runways, including Lacoste and Tory Burch, if you’re looking for fresh styling inspiration.
Yes, sporty spring is calling you to join the track pants movement. Whether you’re drawn to high-end designer pairs or something more casual and technical, there’s an option for everyone, in a range of silhouettes and colorways, no less. There’s nothing wrong with wanting to feel both relaxed and chic, and these pants are a great way to start. Shop your new dream track pants ahead.
These track pants are my MVP. I constantly reach for them on those especially long days, because the styling options are endless. The mesh cutouts keep them breathable and perfect for warmer weather, and they happen to pair exquisitely with a pair of pumps.
Perfect for chillier days, these pants are double-lined and chic enough for the office as well as everyday wear. If you’re feeling lazy but still want to dress up a bit, these are a solid choice, especially when paired with a button-down.
If you’ve been into capri styles of late, this track pant will likely be right up your alley. They pair marvelously with sneakers or flip-flops and make for the perfect beach cover-up.
Blue and yellow have become a color combination I can’t get enough of. The shade pairing feels so refreshing, and the quality from Guest In Residence makes them even better. Try a pair for yourself.
For those who adore a classic track pant silhouette and want to invest, this pair from Celine is both elevated and effortless.
Free People knows what they’re doing especially when it comes to their FP Movement line. These lightweight pants with fleece side paneling are incredibly comfortable. I borrowed a pair from a friend and was convinced to buy my own. If khaki isn’t your thing, there are three other colorways available.
You can’t go wrong with a pair of red track pants, and I can assure you that Splits59 uses high-quality materials that truly last. The pieces are beyond comfortable, stretchy, soft, and surprisingly affordable. Snag them now before they sell out.
If you’re looking to invest in a standout pair of track pants, this design from Alaia is a compelling choice. Crafted in a soft blush pink and cut in a sweeping wide-leg silhouette, they deliver a statement-making look that’s simultaneously laid-back. Style them with a heel, a sneaker, or a classic ballerina flat. They transition effortlessly from day to night while elevating even the simplest look.
Tory Burch has a sporty side, and these pants are a prime example. Seen on the Spring/Summer 2026 runway, they’re often paired with polo shirts and chunky sweaters for colder weather. The look can easily be re-created for warmer days as well. Just throw on a baby tee or tank, and finish them with a mule for a classic Tory Burch touch.
For a slimmer take on track pants, opt for this pair from Balenciaga. Style the bottoms with a silky lace top, a leather moto jacket, and pointed-toe pumps for a polished look.
If you’re more of a dainty dresser but want to venture into the sporty realms, try these rhinestone Adidas track pants. They’re a must.