With the Knicks in the Finals, NBA coverage is practically impossible to avoid right now. But another sporting event is about to take center stage — the World Cup, which officially kicks off tomorrow. Sure, you could gather your friends around the TV for the matches, but there’s another way to get in on the action: embrace the emerging soccer jersey trend. Styled with slouchy jeans and flip-flops, the sporty staple feels less like fan merch and more like a bona fide fashion statement.

Fashion brands seem to be fully on board. Earlier this month, Umbro, an English sportswear company, teamed up with American Eagle on a soccer-inspired capsule featuring jerseys, track pants, and mesh shorts. A handful of under-the-radar labels are championing the sporty tops, too. Among them is Carolina K, which recently debuted a limited-edition Argentina soccer jersey, La Diez, handmade by female artisans from 100% Pima cotton. Then there’s Cossa New York, a brand founded in 2025 by friends Aleksija Vujicic, Amelia Mehta, and Lia Porcelli, that reimagines authentic vintage soccer jerseys as one-of-a-kind, fashion-forward pieces.

If you’re ready to bring the trend into your own wardrobe, shop 10 of the best soccer jerseys on the market below.

American Eagle x Umbro Collar Jersey $60 See On American Eagle Pair this red-and-white soccer jersey from the aforementioned American Eagle x Umbro collection with the matching shorts for a head-to-toe sporty look.

Adidas Italy 26 Home Cropped Jersey $80 $40 A cropped soccer jersey, like Adidas’ Italy style, is the perfect piece to reach for on a sweltering summer afternoon.

Nike USMNT 2026 Strike Dri-FIT Top $55 See On Fanatics For an unexpected take on the trend, pair this black Nike soccer jersey with a breezy maxi skirt. Bonus points if you complete the look with kitten heels.

Urban Outfitters Futbol Graphic Off-The-Shoulder Jersey Tee $45 See On Urban Outfitters Show a little skin this summer in this off-the-shoulder soccer jersey from Urban Outfitters.

Off-White Soccer V-Neck T-Shirt $513 $309 See On Farfetch Featuring an ombré design and Off-White’s logo front and center, this relaxed jersey is destined to garner attention.

Carolina K La Diez Open Stitch Argentine Polo $190 See On Carolina K Above, the aforementioned Carolina K polo. If a traditional soccer jersey feels a bit too sporty, this polished take offers a more elevated alternative.

Renata Brenha Football Punk Top $360 See On Renata Brenha Crafted from vintage football jerseys, this knotted jersey top is completely one of a kind.

Recovered Spain Shirred Trim Jersey $145 See On Recovered Recovered put a feminine spin on the trend, adding a subtle peplum hem to its jerseys.

Offside France Polo $90 See On Offside Cheering for France in the World Cup? Show your support with this striped jersey from Offside.

Cossa New York Valentina $280 See On Cossa New York As seen here, Cossa New York’s jerseys offer a playful, slightly girly take on the trend thanks to their embellished details.

Aelfric Eden Sporty Polo Soccer Jersey $45 See On Aelfric Eden Made from breathable mesh, this polo soccer jersey is poised to become one of your most-worn pieces this season.

Vandythepink International Soccer Jersey $154 See On Revolve Style this jersey with Bermuda shorts for a casual warm-weather look, or dress it up with a pair of silk trousers.

Martine Rose Lace-Up Stripe T-Shirt $637 See On Farfetch The lace-up detailing sets this navy Martine Rose top apart from the rest.

Sundae School Sky Blue Sundae Soccer Jersey $110 See On Sundae School Between its flower-shaped buttons and custom embroidered chest patches, it’s easy to see why this jersey is a bestseller.