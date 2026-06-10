(Shopping)
How Soccer Jerseys Became A Fashion Statement
Two words: World Cup.
With the Knicks in the Finals, NBA coverage is practically impossible to avoid right now. But another sporting event is about to take center stage — the World Cup, which officially kicks off tomorrow. Sure, you could gather your friends around the TV for the matches, but there’s another way to get in on the action: embrace the emerging soccer jersey trend. Styled with slouchy jeans and flip-flops, the sporty staple feels less like fan merch and more like a bona fide fashion statement.
Fashion brands seem to be fully on board. Earlier this month, Umbro, an English sportswear company, teamed up with American Eagle on a soccer-inspired capsule featuring jerseys, track pants, and mesh shorts. A handful of under-the-radar labels are championing the sporty tops, too. Among them is Carolina K, which recently debuted a limited-edition Argentina soccer jersey, La Diez, handmade by female artisans from 100% Pima cotton. Then there’s Cossa New York, a brand founded in 2025 by friends Aleksija Vujicic, Amelia Mehta, and Lia Porcelli, that reimagines authentic vintage soccer jerseys as one-of-a-kind, fashion-forward pieces.
If you’re ready to bring the trend into your own wardrobe, shop 10 of the best soccer jerseys on the market below.
Pair this red-and-white soccer jersey from the aforementioned American Eagle x Umbro collection with the matching shorts for a head-to-toe sporty look.
A cropped soccer jersey, like Adidas’ Italy style, is the perfect piece to reach for on a sweltering summer afternoon.
For an unexpected take on the trend, pair this black Nike soccer jersey with a breezy maxi skirt. Bonus points if you complete the look with kitten heels.
Show a little skin this summer in this off-the-shoulder soccer jersey from Urban Outfitters.
Featuring an ombré design and Off-White’s logo front and center, this relaxed jersey is destined to garner attention.
Above, the aforementioned Carolina K polo. If a traditional soccer jersey feels a bit too sporty, this polished take offers a more elevated alternative.
Crafted from vintage football jerseys, this knotted jersey top is completely one of a kind.
Recovered put a feminine spin on the trend, adding a subtle peplum hem to its jerseys.
Cheering for France in the World Cup? Show your support with this striped jersey from Offside.
As seen here, Cossa New York’s jerseys offer a playful, slightly girly take on the trend thanks to their embellished details.
Made from breathable mesh, this polo soccer jersey is poised to become one of your most-worn pieces this season.
Style this jersey with Bermuda shorts for a casual warm-weather look, or dress it up with a pair of silk trousers.
The lace-up detailing sets this navy Martine Rose top apart from the rest.
Between its flower-shaped buttons and custom embroidered chest patches, it’s easy to see why this jersey is a bestseller.
If you’re planning to partake in the World Cup festivities, this USA jersey will come in handy.