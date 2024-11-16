This fall, maximalism is having a major moment — and I’m here for it. From bold colors to wild animal prints, the “more is more” vibe is back with a vengeance. With it, a fresh accessories look is rising from the ashes: statement jewelry. I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again — an eye-catching necklace or pair of earrings is the easiest way to take any outfit from good to great.

To be clear, statement jewelry has always been a staple in my personal style. As a kid, I remember sifting through my grandmother’s costume jewelry drawer in awe, discovering treasures like vintage clip-on earrings adorned with gemstones and multicolor ‘70s pendants. I even wore her long pearl necklaces as headbands in middle school — definitely one of my more unconventional style moments, but I loved every second of it. These beautiful pieces hold their value and often become the kind of accessories passed down through generations. Vintage jewelry, in particular, can be a goldmine for unique finds. There’s something about owning a one-of-a-kind item with a history that makes it even more special, whether it’s a chunky bracelet or a colorful ring.

In a world where social media often pushes the same trends over and over, statement jewelry offers a rare opportunity to inject individuality into your look. These pieces transcend seasons and styles, becoming timeless collectibles. A statement necklace or bold cocktail ring can instantly transform an otherwise “boring” outfit, and unlike trends that come and go, jewelry will last forever. Sure, minimalist, fine, dainty pieces are beautiful, but nothing compares to the transformative power of statement jewelry. They are designed to make an impact and are the items that make me feel most confident.

That’s why I’m a firm believer in investing in statement jewelry — it’s an investment you’ll never regret, and will make every outfit feel so much more special. So, if you’re ready to add some unforgettable pieces to your collection this season, keep reading. I’ve rounded up the statement jewelry I’m coveting for fall, and trust me, you won’t want to miss out on these showstoppers.

Marie Monsod Hoop Drop Earrings $275 Shop on Recess Recess is my favorite vintage store in LA, and one of the owners — Marie Monsod — recently launched her own namesake jewelry collection sold exclusively at Recess. Every single piece is oggle-worthy, but my personal favorites are these oversized tear drop hoop earrings. They make your face light up and completely transform a vibe.

Lizzie Fortunato Elegance Collar Necklace $495 Shop on Moda Operandi Beaded jewelry is a huge trend for 2024, and I love how this gorgeous black collar necklace makes the fun and youthful trend feel more elevated for an evening look.

Mondo Mondo Diva Ring in Sterling Silver $325 Shop on Mondo Mondo Mondo Mondo has a great collection of eclectic and unique jewelry, like this fun cocktail ring in a punchy hot pink. The vibrant shade and sterling silver make an unexpected combo that is bound to catch attention.

Rabanne Moon & Sun embellished pendant necklace $970 Shop on MyTheresa An oversized charm necklace is a must-have in your statement jewelry collection. This Rabanne stunner has has a retro, ‘70s vibe and will instantly make any outfit chicer. Pair it with the matching statement earrings for an added wow-factor.

Ben-Amun Exclusive Cobra 24K Gold-Plated Bracelet Set $295 Shop on Moda Operandi I’m a huge fan of Ben-Amun jewelry, and these stacked bangles are no exception. They are timeless and a no-brainer way to add a little extra power to your outfit. You can wear them separated on opposite wrists, and over your chunky winter sweaters to show them off in the colder months.

Alessandra Rich Embellished faux pearl necklace $570 Shop on MyTheresa Put a twist on your classic pearls with this statement tiered necklace from Alessandra Rich. It’s a stunning add-on to any look, espcially during the winter and holiday season, making every outfit feel all the more special.

Baby Gold Genuine Turquoise Oval Eternity Band $700 Shop on Baby Gold If you gravitate towards a neutral wardrobe or always find yourself wearing black, a bold, bright-colored cocktail ring is the perfect way to infuse a little pop of color into your everyday style.

Alessandra RIch Heart silver-tone crystal clip earrings $440 Shop on Net-A-Porter These gorgeous statement earrings are flirty and feminine. Perfect for your next date night or night out with the girls.

Vesper Obscura Layering Choker in Punk Rocks $225 Shop on Vesper Obscura This beautiful choker is made from 1960’s glass stones. It looks so much more expensive than it is and feels casual enough to wear from morning till night.