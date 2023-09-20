10 Denim Staples Your Fall Wardrobe Needs

There’s something special about pairing a dark wash pair of jeans with a cozy cashmere sweater in the fall. Denim is a closet staple year-round but is an essential part of our wardrobe come autumn. Simply put, building a rotation of denim staples is an easy way to curate a capsule fall wardrobe you’ll lean on for seasons to come.

From timeless jean silhouettes to Y2K styles, Target has all the denim pieces you need in your closet this fall. Keep scrolling to see our favorites worth adding to your wardrobe, below.