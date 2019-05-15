Yara Shahidi Wore The Perfect Combination Of Clashing Prints (& You'll Want To Copy It Immediately)

Layering is about more than just piling on basics lately; you have to get creative with your combinations to be called ahead of the trend these days. The concept of clashing prints is daunting, yes, but Yara Shahidi somehow makes it look like child's play. Follow this actor's lead and you can pretty much guarantee that your mismatched looks will be well received.

Shahidi had a busy day doing press for her new film, The Sun Is Also a Star, on Weds. Between her appearances on The View and Good Morning America, the 19-year-old had a major outfit change. She swapped her multi-toned pink minidress for three bold pieces you would have never thought to wear together, and it worked surprisingly well.

Glossy gold-and-turquoise flower-print pants with a patterned denim blazer and a high-neck red blouse adorned with the Chloe logo peaking out from beneath — a daring combination only Shahidi would come up with, you'd think.

She can't take all the credit for it, however, because this exact ensemble originally debuted in Chloe's Pre-Fall 2019 lookbook. Accessorizing it with metallic Christian Louboutin pumps and Kat Kim jewelry, Shahidi turned the adventurous separates into a hard-to-beat street style look. She's pretty good at that kind of thing.

Every collection by Chloe this year has centered around the slightly intimidating idea of clashing prints. Plaid with lace and jacquard, animal print mixed with florals and polka dots — why not? Shahidi certainly isn't afraid of an eccentric combination.

The Grown-ish actor just recently wore a rainbow-striped blouse with a blue snakeskin suit to the Town & Country Philanthropy Summit. 2019's it-girl is fearless in the fashion department, but you don't have to be a brand ambassador for Chanel or a red-carpet regular like her to pull off clashing prints.

Recreating her latest look is simple. Now, a few statement pieces to ease you in.

