Bottega Veneta has quickly become a darling of Milan Fashion Week. The brand's woven mules and pillowy clutches have become street style mainstays outside of most every show — not only in Italy, but at every major fashion week. Now, for Bottega Veneta's Fall/Winter 2020 show, designer Daniel Lee has created a new roster of must-wear pieces that stretch beyond the brand's coveted accessories. For those who already wait with glee for the next set of dreamy campaign photos, and have already marked which stores let you pre-order first, the latest is a collection sure to excite.

Watching the collection come down the runway, it was clear that Lee designed the separate and accessories alike to make an impact as you move. Fringe was an important element — appearing in the form of flowy flamenco pants, shearling two-tone coats with a sweeping bottom, and woven bags with strips of leather hanging beneath. "Intrecciato continues to emerge, disrupted by modernity. The tension between tradition and innovation," read the show's notes, speaking to the tension of braiding and the release.

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Color was also an important element of the collection — one filled with subtle nudes, browns, and blacks, electrified against a pop of pink or chartreuse. The buttery yellow coats — one with a golden back and one red — follow the trend of statement outerwear in this pastel hue — seen at Petar Petrov, Fendi, Marni, and more. The subtle contrast against soft neutrals adds contrast without being overwhelming.

While outerwear was surely the standout when it comes to clothing, it's worth noting the nod to disco-glam thanks to sparkling turtleneck and bell-sleeve dressed along with flared rhinestone-encrusted pants that are destined to be a street style favorite.

And as for the much-coveted bags? Lee opted for smart, practical design ideas — oversized silhouettes (sometimes comically so), shoulder straps, and even a structured re-issue of an evening clutch to replace his hit cloud bag. At their core, the designs stay true to the simple-with-a-twist aesthetic that the brand has so perfected, but the styles are different enough that surely customers will be eager to bite.

And as for shoes, this season offered a curious mix. As an alternative to the current moto boots, Lee offered up a western-inspired square-toe boot, reminiscent of the signature style of Raf Simons during his time for Calvin Klein. Clog-like rubber style in a multitude of colors and thigh-high iterations of the cowboy also made it into the mix.

The show was proof that though his tenure at the brand has been short, Lee has the knowledge and momentum to continue the evolution of the new Bottega Veneta. And so far, his slick, unfussy vision for the brand continues to keep him at the center of the fashion world's radius.

