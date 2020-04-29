If you, like many of us, are doing a deep dive into the far reaches of your closet right now, odds are you've come across a sweatshirt or two that has past its prime. Whether it was purloined at a far-flung tourist shop or a college bookstore, it might be time to relegate it to the donation pile and update your hoodie inventory. Luckily, scores of cute sweatshirts are making the rounds on Instagram right now — and they're available at every price point.

Take, for example, UNIQLO's navy blue crewneck, which boasts a cheeky piano motif and is on sale for just $19.90. If you're willing to splurge a bit more (which, is encouraged when it comes to your comfort), there's Fear of God's $450 biscotti-colored crewneck, as well as Gauntlett Cheng's brush-stroked hoodie dress, which goes higher at $850. As far as hues go, neutrals are making a major splash this spring — as is tie dye, which Abacaxi's shibori-dyed version puts a chic update on.

To keep cozy while inside, browse the edit of all the best sweatshirts, ahead.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Cute Sweatshirt: NAADAM

The ultimate one-step outfit formula, NAADAM's hoodie dress is as chic as it is cozy. It's made from wool cashmere, making it just the piece to slip into while staying in.

Cute Sweatshirt: PANGAIA

This ultra-sustainable brand makes Instagram's favorite sweatshirt, and now there's cropped, sleeveless styles available that will transition seamlessly into summer.

Cute Sweatshirt: Talentless

Scott Disick has always been one to set trends, and his latest is well worth following suit. His loungewear brand, Talentless, has just launched the "I'm Staying Home" hoodie — and it's as cozy as you'd expect.

Cute Sweatshirt: Monochrome

This emerging loungewear brand specializes in all things oversized — particularly, cozy knits and chunky hoodies. The fashionable silhouettes have been all over Instagram lately, including this sand-hued sweatshirt.

Cute Sweatshirt: Anine Bing

Crisp whites are great for summer and winter, and Anine Bing's is great for styling with matching white sets, or a pair of bold trousers.

Cute Sweatshirt: A.P.C.

Punctuated by the succinct "A.P.C." logo, this crewneck is a step above the rest — and its lemon hue is great for spring wear.

Cute Sweatshirt: UNIQLO

Part of their Women in Movies series, UNIQLO's "La La Land" crewneck highlights a film with strong-willed leading female characters, who "overcome difficulties to pursue what they believe in."

Cute Sweatshirt: Naked Wardrobe

This chocolate hue has gone viral recently, serving as an updated version of the neutrals trend. From Naked Wardrobe, you can get it for just $62 — and matching sets are widely available.

Cute Sweatshirt: Gauntlett Cheng

While this piece runs on the more exorbitant end of the hoodie space, its far more versatile than the everyday sweatshirt. Wear it with heels for an evening out — or, layer with a blazer and chunky sneakers for daywear.

Cute Sweatshirt: Fear of God

This Fear of God crewneck is the ultimate neutral piece to add to your loungewear arsenal, available now on Matches Fashion.

Cute Sweatshirt: Joah Brown

Hailey Baldwin's favorite sweatshirt brand has tons of cuts and colors on offer — and this split turtleneck is giving a cool update to the basic crew style.

Cute Sweatshirt: Frankie's Bikinis

Part of Frankies Bikini's rich Terry Cloth inventory, this logo hoodie comes in a few color-ways — so, shopping all of them is encouraged.

Cute Sweatshirt: Grey State Apparel

This sweater is embroidered in Bangladesh, boasting traditional Kantha stitching (a local technique dating back several centuries into the past).

Cute Sweatshirt: Abacaxi

This emerging womenswear brand draws on South Asian silhouettes, incorporating a Japanese tie-dye technique called Shibori for their striped sweatshirts.