Gyms are closed and contact sports are a current no-go, but tennis is an activity that actually befits quarantine. Perhaps that's in part the reason that tennis skirts have become a summer staple — it's part of a socially-distanced sport uniform. But if you're deciding how to style a tennis skirt beyond the court, there are a few different approaches to take. And rather than resorting to trial and error, I'm sharing seven fool-proof tips, below.

Tennis staples have reemerged in the trend cycle over the last few years with Seoul-fashion week star, Pushbutton, offering its own (micro-mini) skirt on the runway since Pre-Fall 2019. Contemporary label PH5 approaches it in a more subtle way using their signature knit technology, and the Parisian menswear brand Casablanca's "après sport" designs are in part, inspired by vintage athletic-wear and, more specifically, old tennis uniforms.

There are a few different approaches you can take when it comes to finding the tennis skirt style that works for you. For those that are looking for something on the practical side, a more traditional silhouette is the way to go. Fitted with built-in shorts for full coverage, actual tennis designs are meant to keep you moving freely, without worrying about feeling exposed. Plus, they're typically fitted with elasticated waistbands for ample flexibility, which means you can wear it for occasions that require you to be a bit more active and still feel secure. Brands like Nike and Tory Sport are a great place to start for more functional options.

On the other hand, if the vibe you're after is a little more polished than a more modern style is more fitting. Womenswear brand J.Ing's 'Kensington' skirt, $49, is made from structured crepe with crisp pleats that have a more tailored feel than traditional designs. While Los Angeles Apparel's take, is offered in an array of colorful options, which give the vintage shape an instant refresh for 2020. Brooklyn-based influencer, Amanda Sorenson says she's taking a "sporty, but not" approach — keeping it simple with an oversized graphic tee (tucked in) and sneakers, of course. But it's the accessories — a marbled hair claw clip and tiny gold hoops — that give it a more elevated feel.

If you're not really sure where to begin, I've mapped out a list of effortless styling tips with a slew of similar options to show, just ahead.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Tennis Skirt Styling Tips: Muscle Tank

One way to successfully pull off a tennis skirt is being mindful of the pieces you decide to pair it with. If it's a more athletic feel you're hoping for, a muscle tank and chunky tube socks (think, Brother Vellies's Cloud socks) and sneakers are an absolute must.

Tennis Skirt Styling Tips: With Summer Knitwear

If you find yourself stuck somewhere between sporty and chic, sneakers offer a happy balance when paired with a more unconventional top like a summer sweater. Keep the rest of the look simple to complete an ensemble that's reminiscent of the early aughts.

Tennis Skirt Styling Tips: Your Favorite Graphic Tee

While both a collared polo top and a graphic tee offer the same off-duty effect, the T-shirt is an easy way to keep it pared back (but with an elevated twist). If you're style is on the bold side, go with brighter, but complimentary colors to take the trend a step further.

Tennis Skirt Outfits: With A Sporty Pullover

Try opting for classic outfit additions like sport sandals and a pullover on more laidback occasions when style might not be at the forefront. You're guaranteed a put together look with little to no effort.

Tennis Skirt Outfits: Second-Skin Bodysuit

To really accentuate your skirt's pleated silhouette, a sleek bodysuit with a tech-like material is a great choice. Plus, it allow you to style it how you please — I suggest sneakers for everyday, only switching to a thong sandals as a trendy alternative.

Tennis Skirt Outfits: Layered To The Max

It's entirely possible to give a tennis skirt a more posh feel if you so choose. Try pairing yours with a men's Oxford shirt or an oversized work top (don't be afraid to grab for the flashy pieces in your jewelry box to round out the look).

Tennis Skirt Outfits: With A Bucket Hat

A monochromatic look can make a tennis skirt feel like an elevated staple. Add luxe, trendy accessories to finish off the look.