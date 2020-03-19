The lines are blurred on whether Wandler is deemed a footwear or handbag brand, considering that all their creations go viral instantly. It all started in 2017 with mini belt bags, then two-toned shoes, and now, bags again — and as their repertoire continues to grow, fashion girls have learned to keep eyes fixed on their new releases. Everything the brand puts out is quickly devoured by the style set, and their latest release is bound to be the next. In perfect spite of the micro-bag trend, the new Wandler Ava tote is putting a twist (figuratively and literally) on the hobo silhouette.

The carry-all launched on Mar. 18 across retailers worldwide, with three different size options that all feature a signature twisting hook-and-bridge closure. The key Spring/Summer 2020 style is the chic solution to a working woman's wardrobe, ready to hold all the essentials needed for a packed agenda. With brand fans like Priyanka Chopra and Bella Hadid, both of whom had taken to the designer's footwear practically overnight, the Ava tote is sure to become the next It-bag of the summer.

Two-toned leathers have become a signature Wandler brand code, after the Isa boot popularized the aesthetic just last fall. You'll see select bags draw on the color-blocked look, including the Evergreen and Buttercream Medium tote, which sports ivory stitching and a top handle that's suitable for throwing over the shoulder or handheld toting. The Ava Mini Leather Tote's Canyon Crust iteration offers a subdued take on the electric orange trend. A mellow antidote to shadowy winter bags, the biscuit-colored Medium tote is the ideal accessory for your weekend getaway.

COURTESY OF WANDLER

For working girls on the go, medium and large-sized bags can fit a standard laptop, so those surely invite a closer look. Using smooth calf leather, each bag is crafted lovingly and intentionally in Italy. So, no matter what you purloin, Wandler reminds us that becoming a cult brand doesn't mean quality needs to be sacrificed

Net-a-Porter, Neiman Marcus, and Bergdorf Goodman, among others, are each carrying a unique smattering of shades and sizes for the time being. Shop select totes, ahead: