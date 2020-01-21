When it comes to winter whites, the world has been taking style notes for seasons in an attempt to incorporate favorites in their closet all year long. With favorites like Gigi Hadid and Margot Robbie wearing whites long after labor day, it's looking more and more like breaking the rule has become more fashionable than following it. A prime example, Priyanka Chopra's white boots are providing the world with even more justification that winter whites should not just be accepted, but encouraged.

By now, the actor is known for seamlessly executing one all-white look after another. Whether it's celebrating husband Nick Jonas' Tequila launch in the East Village or stunning in a Georges Hobeika gown at Cannes, Chopra is no stranger to pushing the boundaries. However, spotted at Newark Airport on Jan. 16, the star decided on a look that weighed in at equal parts practical and posh. And in this case, it's the splashiness of the color alongside the blue suit that makes it so chic. Plus, it's a super easy way to test out the trending hue for yourself before committing to a full look.

The Quantico actor paired a Pantone Color of the Year-friendly powder blue Prabal Gurung suit (a less-frequent player for the frock-forward brand) with minimal jewelry and loosely styled hair. The electric pantsuit was offset by an optic white T-shirt and Wandler's equally blanched (though far more obvious) Isa ankle boots.

The two-toned shoe features a boxy toe and a block heel that's slender, which is a much-needed shake up from the square heel of the summer. With thought given to in-flight comfort, its playful and practical shape make it a preferred choice when stacked against other pointed toe favorites. The leather-soled boot is available in tons of winter friendly shades, but opting for white adds a fresh bounce to the vibrant look (especially with her onyx Jimmy Choo bag in tow). Made in Italy from fine leathers, these are resilient enough to brave the cold weather months, and can stick around all spring long with a fun mini dress.

Shop the Wandler boots, now on sale, below: