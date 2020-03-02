Why should you have to pick one boot color when you have can two? Two-tone boots are one of the biggest street-style trends to emerge from fashion month. And while the fashion-set has been snapped in a variety of brands, none have seen as much love as those from Wandler. The Amsterdam-based brand's bi-color boots made a splash this season popping up on top influencers, editors, and celebrities — confirming that they're on the hotlist right now.

While Wandler's handbags first captured the fashion-crowd and style-savvy shoppers' hearts, its shoes have now become equally as beloved. The brand launched footwear at the beginning of 2019, and like its handbags, the shoes are minimal and modern but still eye-catching. This past fall the brand welcomed the Isa Boot — a square-toed silhouette with a retro-feel that's offered in both solids and two-tone iterations — which quickly became a best-selling style for the brand in 2019. Now, the multi-hued silhouettes seem to only have picked up more momentum in the new year.

While the brand has other bi-colored shoes, it's the distinct two-tone Isa Boot (and its taller iteration) that really shot to stardom. Style stars like Linda Tol and Tamu McPherson have welcomed versions of the boot into their wardrobes, while TZR's own Lauren Caruso was also snapped sporting a neutral-hued color-block pair to shows in Copenhagen.

Given the brand's popularity with A-listers, it comes as no surprise that stylish celebs were keen to take on the two-tone boots, too. Hailey Baldwin was recently photographed out and about wearing a black and white set of Isa Boots and Gigi Hadid was photographed back in September donning a cream and brown pair with an off-duty look during New York Fashion Week.

Hadid has also been spotted in the two-tone Bente Boot. Another two-tone style that's offered in a couple of color combinations, it's one to have on your radar if you're looking to make more of a subtle statement. That said, either way you go these boots are sleek silhouettes that you'll find are incredibly versatile as you navigate through a time of year known for its transition weather.

Continue on to shop a pair for your wardrobe while your size is still in stock.