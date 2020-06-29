Sunday's BET Awards was the first of potentially many virtual ceremonies to come, but the absence of an outstretched red carpet did not mean that Hollywood glam had the night off. Adhering to the rules of social distancing, Tracee Ellis Ross facilitated her BET Awards beauty look all on her own and (predictably) turned up to the live-streamed event with hair that simply refused to be outdone.

"When you get to be cast, crew and glam," the actor wrote in her Instagram caption, calling attention to the "cursive extravagance" she created with her baby (nay, "grown woman") hairs. Her curly strands were laid skillfully in covetable swirls along her hairline, where they shared the beauty spotlight alongside a fuchsia pout and chunky gold earrings. The 47-year-old's DIY hair and makeup were done so professionally that one has to wonder: Does she even really need a glam squad at all?

Ross is no stranger to a standout lip shade or a daring eyeshadow, as you can see just by scrolling through the actor's colorful Instagram feed. Throughout quarantine, she hasn't hesitated to douse her lids and pout in vivid neons, so to see her in a hot-pink lip on national television is anything but surprising.

Of course, she didn't achieve one of the evening's highlight looks entirely without help. In the caption, she shouted out her hair brand, Pattern, which recently added a styling collection to its original in-shower lineup.

Ross' curl-friendly haircare brand launched in 2019 with a range of shampoos and conditioners, but on Juneteenth, it introduced a family of styling gels and creams (which the actor clearly used to create her BET Awards "cursive" look). Sadly, she didn't say which product, specifically, was responsible for the slicked-down curls, but the $12 Edge Control most likely had something to do with it.

Other standout beauty looks from the evening included Beyoncé's glossy nude lids and lips, Michelle Obama's natural curls, Megan Thee Stallion's red pout, and Jennifer Hudson's swirly updo. Ross completed her glam with a black and white polka-dotted outfit with puffy shoulders and gold statement earrings, another signature of the actor's.