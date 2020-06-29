Coronavirus, and the (necessary) social distancing and shelter-in-place orders, cancelled a number of things this year: restaurants, Coachella, summer, and even fashion's pride and joy the MET Gala, to name a few. But one thing the virus couldn't get in the way of? The BET Awards. Sure, the June 28 show was virtual, but the annual event — which, for 20 years has highlighted and celebrated Black culture in music, acting, sports, and other categories — did not disappoint. And the best beauty looks at the 2020 BET Awards are here to prove it.

Because as easy as the event could have folded, so could have the beauty moments. And though the makeup and hairstyles celebs adorn walking red carpets and standing on stage are not exactly the "point" of award shows, they play an important part (creating trends, making statements, and *all* that inspo). Thankfully, there were moments in 2020 — maybe not as grandiose as years past (always dreaming of Amandla Stenberg's rainbow braid in 2018), but definitely memorable for an unprecedented time and first, highly successful award show of its kind.

From performers, like Jennifer Hudson, to presenters, like Michelle Obama, and everyone in between (Tracee Ellis Ross, of course), the looks were as stunning as ever. Keep reading for some of the best beauty looks to come out of the event.

Amanda Seales

BET Awards 2020/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

As the host for the show, comedian and actor Amanda Seales changed up her look more than 10 times — but this bold red lip and braided faux-hawk into a plait was one of the best.

Tracee Ellis Ross

Actor Tracee Ellis Ross proved once again she doesn't need an entire glam squad to turn a look. She donned her usual bright pink lipstick and black-lined eyes while, with her own hands (and maybe the new Pattern Beauty drops), made her baby hairs "cursive" with playful swoops and swirls.

Jennifer Hudson

BET Awards 2020/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

It's hard to say which is more unforgettable: Hudson's incredible rendition of Aretha Franklin's "Young, Gifted, and Black" or Hudson's loc updo and green winged liner. On second thought, there's no need to pick — it was all great.

Beyoncé

BET Awards 2020/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Beyoncé stunned in her acceptance speech for the 2020 Humanitarian Award with an early 2000s vibe: brown lids, cheeks, and of course, a glossy brown lip. While her beauty could be deemed show-stealing, it's important not to forget the singer dedicated her award to protestors "marching and fighting for change."

Alicia Keys

Keys wore a slick ponytail with intricate braiding on one side and swooping baby hairs for the first live performance of her song "Perfect Way to Die." The song was emotional for many, and Keys herself, since it is about police brutality and the countless tragic unjust deaths of Black lives such as Michael Brown, Sandra Bland, George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and Ahmaud Arbery.

Chloe x Halle

BET Awards 2020/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The singing sister-duo Chloe x Halle sported their signature locs in a half-up, half-down style coupled with a soft-glam makeup look — featuring winged liner, dark lip liner, and mile-long eyelashes — that you're probably going to want to copy ASAP.

Michelle Obama

BET Awards 2020/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

It doesn't get much better than former First Lady Michelle Obama presenting and honoring Beyoncé with the 2020 Humanitarian Award... except it does when Obama is also rocking her natural curls.

Megan Thee Stallion

Forget Kim Kardashian and her bum-grazing locks because Megan Thee Stallion is here. Along with her long curls, the rapper (who took home Best Female Hip Hop Artist) gave old-Hollywood glam a run for its money, too, with a dark smoky eye and subtle red lip.