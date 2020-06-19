Peek into the shower of anyone with 3B to 4C curls and you'll likely find the familiar bright packaging of Tracee Ellis Ross' texture-friendly haircare line. The actor's decade-in-the-making range of shampoos, conditioners, and serums was quick to become a curl-care staple when it launched in September 2019, but the new styling collection is about to make Pattern Beauty even more essential to the morning routine. Ross took to Instagram in gold hoops and neon-pink lipstick (obviously) to announce what she called "phase two of Pattern Beauty," mentioning that the launch had taken a back seat to the Black Lives Matter movement of late.

"As we continue to protest and gather and strategize and hold those in power accountable and reimagine our future and vote, I am reminded that celebrating Black beauty is a part of this revolution," she said in the video. "And I'm reminded of the urgency that propelled me to persist for 10 years to create Pattern. I'm reminded of the importance of being a Black-owned business, and of why Pattern has been centered around the beauty of Blackness from the start."

Ross' long-imagined haircare line dropped last fall with shampoo, an entire range of conditioners (medium, heavy, intensive, leave-in), serums, scrunchies, a microfiber towel, a coil-friendly brush, and more. On Friday, Pattern added a handful of styling products, tools, and accessories to its lineup.

Phase two includes a Hydrating Mist made with aloe, coconut oil, and avocado oil; a medium-hold Curl Gel for flexible, springy coils; a Strong Hold Gel for slick-but-still-crunch-free curls; a Styling Cream that enhances manageability with nourishing shea butter; and Edge Control for styling and smoothing baby hairs.

The new collection also features a trio of hair tools — an Edge Tool for adding swoops and swirls, a Pattern Hair Pick for pick-me-ups, and a Pattern Wide Tooth Comb for detangling — and a few new additions to the beloved in-shower line as well. The Clarifying Shampoo is a deep cleaner to be used every third wash, the Jojoba Oil Hair Serum Self-Heating Packs are single-use servings of the original serum in air-activated, self-heating packaging, and the new Leave-In Conditioner and Hydration Shampoo are simply jumbo versions of the beloved originals, too.

Pattern Beauty's new styling collection, ranging in price from $7 to $42, launched on Friday, June 19 or Juneteenth. The day commemorates the date enslaved Black people in the United States were freed on June 19, 1865, two years after the Emancipation Proclamation was issued. "Celebrate our roots," said an Instagram post promoting the tactical launch on Pattern Beauty's feed on Wednesday.

According to the brand, the new lineup will also be available in stores and online at Ulta Beauty starting June 28. Shop a few of the new launches, ahead.