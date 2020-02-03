A truly great vacation means something different to everyone. For some, it involves a fluffy white hotel bed and beaucoup room service — and maybe a spa treatment or two. For others, there's more adventure involved, whether it be ziplining through the wild landscape or exploring regional cuisine like the locals. But with a new Airbnb sabbatical program, your idea of a memorable getaway could just take on a whole meaning.

The popular travel site, in conjunction with the Bahamas National Trust, recently announced that it will be awarding the opportunity for five lucky applicants to take part in a two-month excursion to the Bahamas that focuses on learning about and helping preserve the area's ecosystem, which is currently experiencing effects of climate change — ultimately taking a toll on the Bahamian economy as well.

From the beginning of April to the end of May, those chosen will travel to between three of the outer islands — Andros, Exuma, and Eluthera — where they'll restore the coal reefs, learn ethical fishing practices (and accompanying culinary experiences), and promote traditional agriculture, learning to make bush teas (a disappearing practice) with the help of a master garner. Interested parties can apply here, but before tossing your name into the ring, be sure you meet some of the specific criteria.

Airbnb

To start, according to the application provided on the Airbnb website, applicants must be over the age of 18 and currently reside in the following countries/regions: Argentina, Austria, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, mainland China, Denmark, Dubai, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Ireland, India, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Russia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, Thailand, UK, or US.

Though this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity is only available to a select few, there are plenty of other Airbnb experiences that can make your next vacation one for the books — including those that similarly let you experience island life like the locals and help boost both the economy and ecology of a place. And if you're up for all different types of adventures, don't sleep on the rental options that are admittedly a little extra, like Shakespeare's Juliet home or the actual Oscar Meyer Wienermobile. So not matter what kind of traveler you are, they've got you covered.