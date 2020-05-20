Following along with the latest home decor trends or poring over pictures from swoon-worthy interior design blogs is fine and all, but what happens when your own space is approximately the size of a shoebox? It might be a bit more of a struggle to whip things into shape, but it absolutely can be done. And a crucial piece of that puzzle is expertly organizing things so your pad is both beautiful (showing off the stuff you want and stashed away the rest) and functional — which is where a few key small storage ideas really come in handy.

When it comes to organizational products for your home, arguably no one does it better — and more affordably — than IKEA. And because of that, the brand's team is a great resource for genius storage solutions for any part of the home, even if you don't have a ton of space to work with. Whether it's your kitchen, your closets, or your new work-from-home office, there's an IKEA hack just waiting to help you get things in order and make the best of what you've got without having to overspend.

Ahead, Jenna Scherson, Home Organization Sales Leader for IKEA US, has gathered a few important suggestions for products and ideas that will do just that. And with a few of these implemented, you'll be able to enjoy your remaining time at home that much more.

Small Space Storage Idea For Hallways/Entryways

Make the best use of your hallway or entryway with a small storage unit that can hold shoes, bags, and other accessories. Scherson recommends the TRONES — which keeps them out of sight, out of mind — in particular for this purpose. And what's better is that they're actually so versatile. "If your storage needs change, you can easily create more space by stacking several cabinets on top of each other or place them side by side," she explains. "Plus, use the top surface to unload your wallet, cell phone or keys for safe keeping."

Small Space Storage Idea For Bedrooms

Want to make a basic storage shelving unit like IKEA's best-selling KALLAX more personal for the bedroom (besides being more even more functional)? "Make it your own with seagrass baskets or boxes in a variety of colors that fit perfectly into its shelves to store tech accessories, toys or clothing," Scherson says. Pro tip: You can even get clever by combing units to create a storage unit that doubles as a headboard.

Small Storage Idea For Living Rooms

Get more bang for your buck, and more versatility for small living rooms, by using nesting tables. "For a space-saving living room solution, GRANBODA nesting tables can be used as three separate side tables or one long coffee table," shares Scherson. "When nested together, the smallest table becomes a hidden storage space for remotes and other small accessories."

Small Storage Idea For Closets

Vertical storage is key when you don't have a lot of square footage, and a peg board like the SKÅDIS system is the perfect way to display and store small items while clearing up space where you need it. Try it in your closet, where you can add on other products from the series to make it as efficient as possible. "Use SKÅDIS accessories like hooks, containers, or shelves to customize the perfect storage solution for your needs," says Scherson.

Small Storage Idea For Home Offices

Make your home office feel more personalized while keeping paperwork and other less attractive items stored safely away with a multipurpose piece like the EKEY. "With a combination of open and closed storage, EKET creates perfect solution whether you’re looking to hide or display your things," Scherson says.