If you can't attend pool parties, barbecues, and other social activities safely this holiday weekend, it's nice to know there are still some things you can do to feel a little festive — and one of those things is online shopping. And in the case that it's your home that could most use a little sprucing up, you might find solace in the fact that are so many great 4th of July furniture sales taking place right now for you to take advantage of.

Whether it's your outdoor/patio space or your indoor sanctuary that could benefit from some updating, now is the time to jump on those summer essentials — as well as evergreen pieces — courtesy of some of your favorite home furnishings retailers. From cozy-yet-minimalist sofas that even Chrissy Teigen would approve of to ottomans that instantly transform your place into a staycation worthy destination, there are a ton of finds to choose from — for up to 70 percent off, in some cases.

That said, if you're seeking things to do this holiday weekend that don't involve socializing, ahead are a handful of sales to check out ASAP, as well as one piece from each that's particularly worthy of snagging this season. This just might be the excuse you've been searching for to turn your home into a haven and make spending time there all the more enjoyable.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Lulu and Georgia

Through July 5, you can take 20 percent off all regularly priced items with code SUMMERTIME. That includes chic indoor/outdoor seating options, modern minimalist sofas and chairs, and more.

Burrow

Use code USA to take 10 percent off up sales up to $1,799, $200 off when you're spending $1,800 or more, $250 off for $2,200 or more, $300 off for $2,600 or, $400 off for $3,000 or more, and $500 off $4,000 and up through July 12. As for what to buy from this cult favorite furniture brand, their bestselling Nomad sofa is sleek, modern, and customizable.

Society6

You probably already knew that this site specializes in offering a wealth of wall art options, but did you know you can also choose from a ton of designs on furniture pieces, like credenzas, bar stools, and side tables? And what's more, through July 6, you can take 20 percent off any of the above, plus 40 percent off wall art and 30 percent off home decor.

Overstock

The home for a bounty of home goodies at already reduced prices, Overstock is making it even more affordable to shop furniture this weekend by offering up to 70 percent off plus free shipping. One summer staple to pick up? A jute pouf to use on the patio or wherever else you need a little extra seating.

Wayfair

Wayfair's 4th of July Clearance Sale offers shoppers up to 70 percent off, with up to 60 percent off outdoor furniture, bedroom and office furniture starting at $99, and kitchen and dining furniture for up to 55 percent off through July 5. This might be the perfect incentive to splurge on that super cozy sectional.

Birch Lane

For a total saving of up to 70 percent, Birch Lane is letting shoppers take an extra 15 percent off with code PICNIC — plus you'll get free shipping. Statement-making accent chairs never seemed more accessible.

Floyd

Modern, made-in-the-USA furniture essentials for your bedroom, living room, and more are up to $125 off with code SUMMERTIME through July 5. One standout? The Platform Bed that's currently $100 off.

Allform

Thought about getting a custom sofa? The time is now, as Allform is offering 20 percent off of them — plus $100 towards local restaurants — through July 5.