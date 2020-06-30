If you're a savvy shopper, you know many major holidays have a secondary bonus in the form of sales. While the discounts cross all categories — home decor and beauty supplies included — if you've been rethinking your wardrobe, the best fashion Fourth of July sales are the place to start — and some are already underway.

In the hours (or minutes) between sun bathing and grabbing a burger from the grill, you can pop on your phone to find Independence Day markdowns. No need to constantly refresh your Inbox for sale emails this Fourth because discount details from a slew of your favorite brands are all in one handy little spot, right here. And there's some must-see goodies that are bound to sell out. On the list is crowd-favorite denim brand Ética and its sale is 20 percent site-wide — which includes Charlize Theron's go-to pair of Finn straight jeans. And if you're not on top of your sale-tracking just yet since the big day is still a few days out, here's a warning that some of the biggest savings are happening before the Fourth arrives. So, add these to your to-do list with alerts and make sure your PayPal is set to automatic log-in starting now.

Ética Denim

Ética's entire site will be discounted 20 percent from July 3 to the 5.

Kendra Scott

Starting June 29, Kendra Scott's sale includes markdowns up to 60 percent off. Then on July 1 select styles will be two for $60 as well as an extra gift with purchases of $100 or more on July 4.

Betsey Johnson

Betsey Johnson's Fourth of July sale starts with 40 percent off on July 1, 35 percent off on 7/2 and 30 percent off 7/3-5.

Aerosoles

On top of Aerosoles current 35 percent off site-wide sale, its summer sandals will be 50 percent off from July 2 to July 9.

Mai Mia

From July 3-5, Mai Mia's entire site will be 15 percent off with 10 percent of proceeds made during the sale to be donated to The Loveland Foundation.

Gigi C

Score 20 percent off of Gigi C's red, white and blue swim suits from July 1 through 4.

Naadam Cashmere

Certain Naadam styles will be discounted up to 30 percent off from June 24 through July 5.

Richer Poorer

From June 30 to July 6, save 25 percent on all of Richer Poorer's online collection with select items being further reduced to as much as 50 percent off.

Bandier

Take an extra 30 percent off Bandier’s sale through July 5, no code needed.

Chinese Laundry

Between July 3 and July 5 Chinese Laundry will be 30 percent off site-wide.

Vitamin A

Take 20 percent off select red, white, blue styles like its swimsuits and cover-ups with promo code JULY4THSALE through 7/4.

We Dream In Color

From July 1 through July 6, use code JULY4TH to get 30 Percent off the jewelry brands entire site.

Grey State

Use code 'JULY4' for 30 percent off all of Grey State's site including it's most-loved cozy knits and timeless basics.

Tribe Alive

Take an extra 25 percent off sale styles (including new markdowns) with code 'SPARKLE25' from July 3-5.

Donni

From Friday, July 3rd through Sunday, July 5th the brands sale category will be an extra 50 percent off.