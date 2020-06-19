If at some point during quarantine you didn't already do a little redecorating — or even if you did — the start of a new season is the perfect time to reevaluate your space. In addition to clearing out the clutter, the addition of a few key items could make your home feel instantly refreshed and renewed for the summer months ahead. But you also don't have to splurge to make it feel totally transformed: With plenty of summer decor essentials under $100 you can get the look you're craving for less.

With warmer weather on the horizon, you're probably wanting to lighten things up in terms of the colors and textures in your home. That means swapping out heavy throw blankets for lightweight cotton weaves, or even incorporating some summery motifs and patterns on your textiles. For example, a palm tree print duvet cover can instantly make your bedroom feel like a vacation destination.

Additionally, you'll probably want to think of ways to incorporate the outdoors. If you have a patio or backyard, consider sprucing it up with new throw pillow covers, furniture pieces that will allow you to enjoy happy hour al fresco, or dining essentials for socially-distant entertaining. But if you don't have an outside space to decorate, you can always bring the feel of the outdoors in, with natural fibers and materials, more plants, and even home fragrance that transports you to another place.

Any of these small additions can actually create a big impact in your interior aesthetic — and now more than ever it's important to make your home feel like a sanctuary and a soothing respite. But that doesn't have seem like an unattainable luxury. Even if you're on a budget there's an affordable piece that perfectly suits your ideal summer decor. To prove the point, read ahead for 10 sunny, staycation-inspired finds that make for easy and effective upgrades — and they're all under $100 bucks.

