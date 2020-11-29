The Winter Eyeshadow Palettes To Try If You Don't Like Lots Of Glitter
While, yes, the holiday season calls for sparkle, that doesn't mean those makeup minimalists out there have to take the backseat. If your taste involves more neutral and matte shades, you have lots of gorgeous subdued hues to choose from with the top winter eyeshadow palettes. With these celebrity makeup artist-approved palettes you can create everything from a dramatic smokey-eye to an everyday lid that will make you look put together for your Zoom meetings.
With everyone wearing a mask, Benjamin Puckey, a London-based makeup artist who works with celebrities like Lucy Boynton and Christy Turlington Burns, says that this winter is the perfect opportunity to be more adventurous with your eye makeup by trying new colors and more defined smokey looks. In his kit, he always has a good selection of warm toned nude palettes stocked for winter, but also enjoys experimenting with blues, purples, and various shimmer shades. "If you’re afraid of bold color, but want to try something new, choose a color in a shimmery finish since this will apply more transparently," the makeup artist suggests. "If you apply brighter shades closer to the lash line they give a fun, yet discreet pop of color."
Stop what you're doing and clear some room in your makeup drawer, because you'll want to add in a few of these 15 new (and cult-classic) winter eyeshadow palettes.
Shop The Winter Eyeshadow Palettes
Puckey says NARS is releasing lots of beautiful eyeshadow palettes this year, but be aware that they sell out fast. "One of their new palettes that I love is their Orgasm X Eyeshadow Palette because of the classic “Orgasm” like peachy shimmer shades combined with the matte dusty pink and blackened red shimmer," he says. "You can keep it super natural, or amp it up with the deep shimmer shade when you’re feeling adventurous."
Tasha Reiko Brown, a Los Angeles-based celebrity makeup artist, who works with Alicia Keys and Tracee Ellis Ross, says Lawless' The One Eyeshadow Palette works for any occasion. "[It] includes staple neutrals and also brighter bold shades in matte, velvet, and shimmer textures, so with this one palette you’re good to go," the makeup artist says. "[It] also includes a true black eyeshadow that can be used with an angle brush for a winged liner effect, skipping shadow all together."
"[It has] an explosion of peach shades that brighten the eyes and provides a perfect pale backdrop for lush mascara making [the] eyes really pop with minimal effort," Reiko Brown says.
Not only can you create an array of looks with Beauty Bakerie's new Sugar Cookies Palette, they'll smell like sweet delicious chocolate. Included in the palette are classic holiday shades like shimmery silver and gold, as well as some bold hues like turquoise and vivd blue.
Aurelie Payen, a Paris-based makeup artist who works with Lily Collins and Reese Witherspoon, is loving KVD Vegan Beauty's new Edge of Reality Fully Recyclable Eyeshadow Palette. "It’s a vegan brand and [has] high pigment that lasts all day," she says.
Jaleesa Jaikaran, an editorial makeup artist in New York, says Aether Beauty's Amethyst Crystal Gemstone Palette offers a mix of mattes, shimmers, and metallics. "It caters to every mood in one palette which Is why I love it," she notes. "There is color, but they are muted enough to wear for everyday looks."
Payen is gravitating towards Marc Jacobs' Eye-Conic Multi-Finish Eye Palette because she adores the cherry hues in the palette. And the retro vintage packaging doesn't hurt, either.
"I love blues and Victoria Beckham’s new makeup line has a gorgeous matte blue eyeshadow palette called Smokey Eye Brick in Royal," Puckey says. He likes to apply the navy and ultramarine blue shades close to the lash line and gently smoke it out. "It feels very chic in an '80s way."
Payen says that Dior's 5 Couleurs Couture Eyeshadow Palette in Denim features amazing shades, and the luxury brand is a classic in her kit.
"Probably my most used palette is the Clé de Peau Beauté Eye Color Quad in 316 because it looks gorgeous on everyone," Puckey says. "Warm eyeshadow shades are popular this winter, and this combination of orange based nude tones combined with browns is super flattering, especially on blue eyes."
Reiko Brown is a fan of Chanel's Les 4 Ombres in Warm Memories come winter. "[It has] lovely shades of deep rose that warm up the eyes and work well with bright berry or deep maroon lips as they are in the same shade family," she says. "Accentuating the eyes while keeping the look tonal is a winter favorite for me."
"The Laura Mercier Parisian Nudes Eyeshadow Palette is another staple in my kit because of the perfect balance of neutral nude shades in matte, metallic, and shimmer textures," Puckey notes.
Jaikaran says Juvia's Place knows how to do color. "I love that these shades give payoff but in a more subdued way," she says. "The tones offer something a bit different while staying true to their promise of pigmentation."
Puckey is diving into violet shades this winter, and he's achieving various looks using Shiseido Cat Street Pops Palette. He says the palette has a beautiful collection of deep plum, purple, lavender, and pale pink. "The shades look stunning on brown and hazel eyes," the makeup artist notes.