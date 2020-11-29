While, yes, the holiday season calls for sparkle, that doesn't mean those makeup minimalists out there have to take the backseat. If your taste involves more neutral and matte shades, you have lots of gorgeous subdued hues to choose from with the top winter eyeshadow palettes. With these celebrity makeup artist-approved palettes you can create everything from a dramatic smokey-eye to an everyday lid that will make you look put together for your Zoom meetings.

With everyone wearing a mask, Benjamin Puckey, a London-based makeup artist who works with celebrities like Lucy Boynton and Christy Turlington Burns, says that this winter is the perfect opportunity to be more adventurous with your eye makeup by trying new colors and more defined smokey looks. In his kit, he always has a good selection of warm toned nude palettes stocked for winter, but also enjoys experimenting with blues, purples, and various shimmer shades. "If you’re afraid of bold color, but want to try something new, choose a color in a shimmery finish since this will apply more transparently," the makeup artist suggests. "If you apply brighter shades closer to the lash line they give a fun, yet discreet pop of color."

Stop what you're doing and clear some room in your makeup drawer, because you'll want to add in a few of these 15 new (and cult-classic) winter eyeshadow palettes.

Shop The Winter Eyeshadow Palettes