These Fall 2020 Eyeshadow Palettes Are Full Of Unexpected Shades
The end of August means the beginning of pumpkin bread and smoky eyes for some, and a period of mourning for summer and neon nail polish for others. But no matter which category you fall under, all beauty lovers can agree there's never been a more prevalent year to master your autumn eyeshadow. While your wine-colored lipstick has to hide behind a face mask for the foreseeable future, at least these fall 2020 eyeshadow palettes can be put to good use.
The second summer's bright hues begin winding down is an indication that makeup bags and Instagram feeds will be full of rust orange, burgundy red, and sparkly chocolate brown eyeshadows. This still holds true for the upcoming season, but like summer, spring, and winter, trends for this fall have been shaken up.
Typically, fall makeup leans toward deep and mysterious colors and warmer tones that tend to match the leaves outside. But this year's collection of palettes have taken a bit of a turn, and many now include a selection of greens, blues, whites, and purples right alongside those classic shades. The predictions for fall looks are running parallel to what's being put out on the market, too, and everything from gold to dark green washes of color are beginning to pop up.
Ahead, you can find the best eyeshadow palette for working in a fiery orange or toning it down with a plummy mauve.
We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
Following the Mothership VIII Artistry Eyeshadow Palette from the Divine Rose II Collection, this mini palette serves as somewhat of a condensed version. Purse-friendly and full of pigment, you get access to six silky shades, four of which are pink-based, one that's a peach hue, and another that's golden in color.
Named after incredibly powerful Black women from throughout history, these six shimmer and six matte shades aren't to be missed. With its mix of bold primary hues and deep, sultry neutrals, anyone will be able to pull their perfect fall look out of this palette, no matter their shade preference.
With 35 shades at your disposal, you'll never run out of ideas, whether you're creating a one-time Halloween look or something simple for coffee and a walk in the park. But because this palette isn't laden with burnt oranges, rusty browns, reds, and yellows, you can use it year-round, especially for the coming winter months, thanks to a selection of icy whites, deep greens, and light pinks.
Peach-colored shades can't be nailed to one season — and while they're often found in spring and summer, their orange bases make for beautiful fall choices. This new palette from Fenty Beauty gives three matte shades for a super mod eye and three shimmers for something a touch more elevated.
With names good enough to eat (and a chocolate scent to boot), this palette of 18 shades provides the perfect jumping off point for warm-toned monochrome lids, cat-eyes, and lined lower lashes. Each pan is highly pigmented, too, so those with an affinity for color won't need to settle for any dull, monotonous neutrals.
Sephora's new clean beauty line features this petite palette, which contains six cream-to-powder eyeshadows and is gentle for those with sensitive skin. While it's certainly an everyday set of colors, the neutral brown tones and orange make it especially prevalent for fall time use.