The end of August means the beginning of pumpkin bread and smoky eyes for some, and a period of mourning for summer and neon nail polish for others. But no matter which category you fall under, all beauty lovers can agree there's never been a more prevalent year to master your autumn eyeshadow. While your wine-colored lipstick has to hide behind a face mask for the foreseeable future, at least these fall 2020 eyeshadow palettes can be put to good use.

The second summer's bright hues begin winding down is an indication that makeup bags and Instagram feeds will be full of rust orange, burgundy red, and sparkly chocolate brown eyeshadows. This still holds true for the upcoming season, but like summer, spring, and winter, trends for this fall have been shaken up.

Typically, fall makeup leans toward deep and mysterious colors and warmer tones that tend to match the leaves outside. But this year's collection of palettes have taken a bit of a turn, and many now include a selection of greens, blues, whites, and purples right alongside those classic shades. The predictions for fall looks are running parallel to what's being put out on the market, too, and everything from gold to dark green washes of color are beginning to pop up.

Ahead, you can find the best eyeshadow palette for working in a fiery orange or toning it down with a plummy mauve.

