Some folks on your list are inevitably easier to shop for than others. In the case of the latter, it's always helpful to search within a spot that you can always count on for inherent coolness and creativity — such is the case with The Webster's home collection. The designer-filled online shop (which also boasts a few brick-and-mortar locations) is a goldmine for goods that are stylish enough to satisfy your most label-loving friends and unique enough to impress those who seemingly have it all. And as evidenced by its lifestyle offerings, that's not just the case for its wearable fashion finds.

Regardless of who you're shopping for this holiday season, you're likely to find something luxe for them within The Webster's home section. Take, for example, your loved one who's always redecorating. A colorful mohair throw is a cozy winter essential as well as an instant design upgrade for any room. The shop also offers interior design books that inspire, and of course you can never go wrong with a chic candle.

As for any art collectors on your list, The Webster has a few items that even avid aficionados will covet. Besides an impressive collection of art books that are beautiful enough to double as decor, the shop's roster includes sculptures that instantly elevate your desktop or coffee table and even a lamp shaped like bread (no, really) that's perfect for Pop Art lovers and carbaholics alike.

But that's not all. Ahead find a few more gift ideas for other similarly hard-to-shop-for-yet-design-savvy types on your list this year, including the constant hostess, the one who's always got to have the latest gadget, and of course, the one who's hopelessly devoted to designer labels.

The Webster Home Collection: For The Tech-Savvy

The Webster Home Collection: For The Art Aficionado

The Webster Home Collection: For The Label-Lover

The Webster Home Collection: For The Forever Hostess

The Webster Home Collection: For The Home Decorator