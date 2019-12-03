The season of holiday gift shopping has officially arrived, and admittedly, not everyone is enthusiastic about such a task. You've probably got a person or two on your list who's notoriously tough to shop for — whether it's because they're always buying themselves everything they need or want, or because you only know a few things about them (as is often the case with Secret Santa situations). But even in those circumstances, there's one go-to idea that does the trick when you don't know what else to get: Cool coffee table book gifts.

One of the best things about these books as gifts is that they're a two-for-one: They're both informative *and* attractive. In fact, because a coffee table book tends to lean more on the side of art than literature, they're even great for the less-than-avid readers. And interior experts will tell you that how you decorate your coffee table can make a huge difference in your space — so such a gift can actually make a major impact.

The other good news is, there's probably a beautifully photographed or designed coffee table book for everyone on your list — so long as you know as least a few basic things about them. Shopping for a travel enthusiast? Perhaps a text filled with images of remote, obscure locations will give them all the inspiration they need until their next vacation. Or, for someone with an impressive art collection, try a book that features stunning works and plenty of history. There are even culinary options for the foodie in your life. For these and even more coffee table book ideas, see ahead.

If you've somehow missed interior designer Amber Lewis' buzzy designs until now, first of all, run, don't walk to her Instagram to peruse her stunning designs (if not for this incredible wicker dining nook bench alone). You'll immediately want to buy this new book of her signature laidback interiors for yourself and everyone you know.

Wanderlust is no doubt at an all-time high, so any of your travel-loving friends will appreciate this book of lust-worthy places, especially since they might *actually* be able to visit some considering they're all remote.

Artist portfolios illustrate and pay tribute to the work of 15 noteworthy Black fashion photographers in this book, which features an essay by curator and critic Antwaun Sargent and "addresses a radical transformation taking place in fashion and art today."

If you've already gifted one of vitruvi's oil diffusers to your friend, buy them this beautiful coffee table book this year instead. Written by the brand's co-founder, Sara Panton, it delves into many ways of using essential oils via quick recipes, rituals, and suggestions — and is complete with gorgeous, soothing imagery, to boot.

With a foreword by Whoopi Goldberg, a walk through the story of The Supremes, and a showcase of founding member Mary Wilson and the group's collection of incredible outfits through the years, this book is a must-have on any fashion or music lover's coffee table.

If the cat owner on your list doesn't already own this (which, admittedly, is doubtful), you can't go wrong with this adorable coffee table book. The baby blue cover opens up to photos of Choupette, Karl Lagerfeld's famous fluffy white feline, as seen through the lens of the designer.

For your L.A.-living, crystal-loving friend, gift this beautifully illustrated book written by Heidi Smith, which serves as an "interactive guidebook for anyone who wants to awaken their most vibrant, balanced and empowered self through the healing modality of flower essences."

This bright volume should be in every collection of artistic coffee table books. It showcases five decades of Howardena Pindell's art, which includes her explorations in painting along with photography, film, and performance, in addition to excerpts from her writing that featured a "critique of the art world and her responses to feminism and racial politics."

Any foodie will love a copy of Anthony Bourdain and Laurie Woolever's cookbook Appetites, which features recipes that, according to the iconic chef, everyone should know how to cook. The fact that its cover looks like an expensive piece of art is merely a bonus.