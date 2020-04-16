Although being quarantined at home has been a struggle as I'm quite the opposite of a homebody, it's given me the chance to really focus on my hair routine. But even now that I have ample time to experiment with my hair, I've come to realize I prefer a simple, low-effort style. Since I'm not styling with any heat tools, I've grown more comfortable with embracing my naturally-curly texture. And while I'm at home I'm continuing to stick to a wavy hair routine that give me the bends of my dreams. Spoiler: my routine is pretty low-maintenance.

Being stuck in the house is a prime opportunity to lay off the heat and focus on your natural texture, which is what I've been doing the past month. I've been letting my hair air-dry, and then I'll apply a texturing spray to maintain my waves. But prior to lockdown, I'd blow-dry and use a curling wand on random pieces of my hair, particularly in the front, to give it a little oomph. I've never been one to spend a lot of time when it comes to my hair (I'm more of a full face of makeup gal), so most days it takes me 15 to 20 minutes. So if you're like me, wanting luscious waves without spending an hour achieving them, you'll want to get the scoop on my hair routine.

Ahead, see the 10 items in my arsenal that I swear by for effortless waves.

Wavy Hair Product: Shampoo

OUAI launched its new Daily Care line in February, and I haven't used any other shampoo and conditioner since. Because I have a lot of hair, I choose the thick duo. The shampoo features marshmallow root, avocado oil, and shea butter, helping to combat frizz and leaving my hair as smooth as ever.

Wavy Hair Product: Conditioner

Like the shampoo in the duo, the Thick Conditioner includes marshmallow root, avocado oil, and shea butter to moisturize hair.

Wavy Hair Product: Brush

While I've certainly been slacking when it comes to regularly brushing my hair during this quarantine, most days I'll use Raincry's PURE Natural Bristle Paddle Brush. The root boar-bristles leave my hair feeling especially soft. Plus, the brush is a stylish addition to my bathroom sink.

Wavy Hair Product: Mask

Like some bite their nails, I pick my split ends as a nervous habit. With that said, an effective mask is essential to repair my damaged strands. The product that I've noticed making a significant difference to the health of my hair is Living Proof's Repair Mask. After washing, I apply the mask from the roots to my ends, and leave it on for five minutes or so. Typically I'll incorporate it into my regimen twice a week.

Wavy Hair Product: Heat Protectant

Regardless if I blow dry or curl my air-dried hair, I'll spray on a heat protectant prior to using a hot tool. I tend to lean toward an affordable option, since really any will do the trick, and Pantene's Pro-V Nutrient Boost Heat Primer has been in heavy rotation.

Wavy Hair Product: Blow-Dryer

I'll admit that out of pure laziness it's rare that I *completely* blow-dry my hair — I usually let it air-dry for awhile before I hit it with heat. But even if I'm just partially blowdrying, my wildly think hair needs a powerful tool. I've found that T3's Cura Hair Dryer can stand up to my head of hair, while cutting down the time it takes to dry it. Bonus: my mane looks almost frizz-free after each use.

Wavy Hair Product: Curling Wand

Since my hair is already naturally wavy, I'll pick random pieces to curl for a more carefree, just-woke-up effect. I'm a huge advocate of a curling wand instead of an iron, because I find it quicker to use, and Conair's Tourmaline Ceramic Curling Wand never disappoints. Plus, it's under $20.

Wavy Hair Product: Texturizing Spray

When I don't want to put any heat on my hair, I opt for texturizing spray. It gives me the lived-in waves I obsesses over, with only a few sprays. And I could probably convince anyone that I spent time styling my hair, when in fact I didn't (shhh, it's our secret). R+Co's Sail Soft Wave Spray is my go-to product, giving me effortless beachy waves — even if I'm nowhere near the ocean.

Wavy Hair Product: Hairspray

I've come to terms with the fact that my baby hairs aren't going anywhere. So to hide them, I spray the hairs with hairspray, comb it through, and tuck the pesky strands away with a bobby pin. The hairspray that never fails to get the job done is Ouidad's Curl Last Flexible-Hold Hairspray. And when I use my curling wand, I'll spray it throughout my hair to ensure the time I put into my look stays put all day.

Wavy Hair Product: Dry Shampoo

To prolong a wash, a good dry shampoo is a must. Lately I've been using Redken's Deep Clean Dry Shampoo, which makes me hair feel fresh, even if it's been days since my last thorough cleanse. It also keeps my waves intact without having to get them wet. And the dry shampoo is a godsend for sweaty, post-workout hair.