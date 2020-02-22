There's a certain type of monotony that comes with the upkeep of doing one's hair. For those that don't necessarily enjoy the often tedious process, or those short on time like myself, there are several products and easy tips out there. When combined, they work together to help you achieve your desired look with minimal effort. And rather than spend an absorbent amount of time and money finding that perfect combination, I'm sharing how I get wavy hair, using only these 10 staples, to get you started.

Lately, I've strayed way from excessive heat, even though I prefer wearing my hair stick-straight. However, in an attempt to protect my 3b curl pattern from the inevitable heat damage that comes with such results, I looked to the likes of my cordless barrel curling iron by Unplugged Beauty, and a range of moisturizing products from brands (like the TZR Beauty Award-winning Charlotte Mensah, who has a range of Manketti oil-based products), to get beachy waves in 30 minutes. Not only does my third- and fourth-day hair look better as the week goes on, but the less heat I put on my hair, combined with the use of more moisturizing products, I've been able to reduce the amount of damage.

While everyone has different requirements when it comes to hair care, my selection of favorites, below, are infused with ingredients, like argan oil and sea-buckthorn berries, that are friendly for all hair types.

So if it's quick, messy bed-hair that your after, that still feels super polished, continue ahead the shop the list of items that I swear by to get me out the door, fast.

Nourishing Hair Building Pack Because I've colored by hair quite a bit in the past, I'm in the process of revitalizing my damaged tresses. I put this mask with sunflower seed oil and vegetable-based keratin, which helps improve the overall appearance, on the morning before wash day and go about my business for the next 24 hours, which results in smooth and silky hair. Nourishing Hair Building Pack $39 Davines see on davines

Manketti Oil Shampoo, 250ml In between washes, I tend to use a fair amount of edge control to achieve a slicked-back look. This shampoo helps rid my hair of any product buildup, which include the hair mask I used prior to wash day. Manketti Oil Shampoo, 250ml $25 Charlotte Mensah see on net-a-porter

Manketti Oil Conditioner, 250ml To ensure that my hair is as moisturized as possible before using the curling iron or any type of heat, I use Charlotte Mensah's Manketti Oil conditioner for ample hydration. I tend to leave it on for two minutes, to let my hair really soak it up. Manketti Oil Conditioner, 250ml $25 Charlotte Mensah see on net-a-porter

Moroccanoil Treatment Mini Before I add any heat to my hair, I put a dab of this treatment to protect it from damage. A little bit goes a long way, so a pea-sized drop should suffice. Moroccanoil Treatment Mini $15 Moroccanoil see on sephora

Dyson Supersonic™ Hair Dryer Everything about this hair dryer is great — it's designed to protect against heat damage and get my curls dry quicker. Plus, the smoothing attachment helps get it as straight as possible around my edges. Dyson Supersonic™ hair dryer in iron/red $399.99 Dyson Supersonic see on dyson

Cordless 1" Curling Wand Perfect for touching up my waves on the go, this cordless curling wand from Unplugged heats up quickly and has an extended battery life of 35-45 minutes. Plus, it allows me to create loose waves in half the time of my favorite straightener. Cordless 1" Curling Wand $99 Unplugged Beauty see on unplugged beauty

Manketti Oil Finishing Mist, 100ml When I wear looser waves, it's harder for my style to withstand the elements like rain or wind. But this Finishing Mist provides just enough hold without that crunchy feeling often associated with setting sprays. Manketti Oil Finishing Mist, 100ml $62.55 Charlote Mensah see on net-a-porter

Style Sleek & Shine Hairspray If you're looking for a little extra hold to your waves, I suggest this affordable hairspray by Garnier Fructis to avoid a style that's hard to the touch. Style Sleek & Shine Hairspray $3.49 Garnier Fructis see on target

Silk Bonnet While just about any satin bonnet will do, I like to use this silk one from Slip as it stays on my head when I sleep. The silk-satin lined interior helps keep my in place for days to come. Silk Bonnet $85 Slip see on slip