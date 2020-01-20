At first glance, awards show red carpets often just seem like a big crowd of glittering dresses, long trains, and really high heels. But when you look closer, it becomes obvious, year after year, that there's more to it than just that. Case in point: the fashion trends at the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards that absolutely took over the red carpet.

And, while yes, many of the trends did include long, shiny gowns and glamorous shoes, it was much more nuanced than that — and there were several trends that clearly stood out from the crowd. Pink was one of the central themes of the evening, making a comeback from the 2019 awards-show season in the form of a satin fuchsia bustier dress by Louis Vuitton on Sophie Turner and a flowing pink number by Monique Lhuillier on Elisabeth Moss.

Pants also had a (very chic) moment: Millie Bobby Brown kicked off the trend for the evening in a white Louis Vuitton dress with pants underneath, and stars like Patricia Arquette and Chloe Coleman kept the look going in an equally stylish way throughout the event.

Keep scrolling for the rest of the trends that dominated the 2020 SAG Awards, ahead.

Pink John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Sophie Turner stunned in a pink Louis Vuitton dress, one of the many shades of this pretty trend.

Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images Not only was Elisabeth Moss' Monique Lhuillier dress pink, it also had red accessories, which channeled the romantic color combination that's been trending all season.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images The red-and-pink color combo made yet another appearance in Cynthia Erivo's statement-making, custom Schiaparelli Couture gown.

White Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Stranger Things actor Millie Bobby Brown took to the red carpet in an all-white look by Louis Vuitton that also involved one of the night's other popular trends — pants.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images True to her typically simple style, Jennifer Aniston chose a white satin gown and very few accessories for the SAG Awards red carpet.

Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images Yvonne Strahovski accessorized her white Khyeli gown with a diamond necklace by Harry Kotlar worth a whopping $25 million.

Cold Shoulders FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images Celebs like Reese Witherspoon were baring it all on the 2020 red carpet, eschewing traditional sleeves for one-shoulder (and off-the-shoulder) looks.

Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images Marvelous Mrs. Maisel actor Marin Hinkle followed suit in a Grecian-inspired gown and Vrai jewelry.

Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Though J.Lo was right on trend with her off-the-shoulder gown, it was her jewelry that really stole the show — the actor wore Harry Winston Diamonds worth more than $9 million for the evening.

Pants Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images Like many celebs, actor Margaret Qualley donned a pantsuit in place of a dress for the evening.

Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images The younger crowd at the SAG Awards proved that style knows no age limit — just look to actor Julia Butters' look for proof. She paired a sequined suit with Chinese Laundry heels that made for a very glamorous look.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Patricia Arquette put a spin on the classic pantsuit with a bold color and a contrasting black train on the back, which she paired with a Djula necklace and earrings.

Cutouts John Salangsang/Variety/Shutterstock Laura Dern took on the cutout trend in a dark green column dress with '80s-esque power sleeves and Tiffany & Co. HardWear earrings.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Dakota Fanning had her very own mermaid moment on the red carpet with this glittering Valentino dress.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images Camila Mendes opted for an ethereal look, made edgy with a deep-V cutout down the front.

Citrus Hues Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images Schitt's Creek actor Catherine O'Hara sparkled in an orange gown, keeping the citrus-hued trend going strong for the evening.

Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images As always, Zoe Kravitz looked jaw-droppingly chic on the SAG Awards red carpet, complementing her peach-hued Oscar de la Renta dress with long, white gloves and Tiffany & Co. pearl earrings.