Each season has its beauty trademark: Winter calls for extra shimmer and a bold lip, summer for bronzed cheeks, and fall for autumnal reds and oranges. If spring is known for any one thing, it has to be a lively lid. A perfect harbinger to the most colorful of seasons, the newest eyeshadow palettes at Ulta Beauty have spring 2020 written all over them.

The latest trends in eye makeup include pales and pastels, vivid neons, ample glitter, and every shade of pink imaginable. It's a mixed bag, but the prevalence of color — bold color — is a common thread. Neutrals are being met with cobalt blue and highlighter yellow. Smoky blacks and greys are being replaced with '80s-inspired purples. Perhaps the best example, however, is the newly emerging polychromatic lid.

With the return of spring, people like Kaia Gerber are embracing every shade in the rainbow (at once) and the newest wave of palettes to hit Ulta Beauty make the tie-dye eye trend possible with just one product. Shop seven new spring 2020 eyeshadow arrivals, ahead.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

ColourPop She's Got Solstice Eyeshadow Palette She's Got Solstice Eyeshadow Palette $14 ColourPop see on ulta beauty The celestial aesthetic is so in right now — see: space-themed nail art or multi-chrome makeup — and ColourPop's newest collection is here for it. The brand recently launched two out-of-this-world palettes, All Things Equinox and She's Got Solstice, but the latter is ahead in Ulta reviews. It includes nine golds, bronzes, and pinks in shimmery and matte finishes.

MAC Cosmetics Selena La Reina Mi Siento...Muy Excited X8 Eye Shadow Palette Selena La Reina Eyeshadow x 8: Me Siento...Muy Excited $35 MAC Cosmetics see on ulta beauty This palette is included in MAC Cosmetics' second collection inspired by the late Tejano singer Selena Quintanilla-Pérez. If you've seen the 1997 movie Selena (shoutout Jennifer Lopez), then you know of the iconic rhinestone bustier the front of this palette was designed after. Inside, you'll find all the pretty pinks and neutrals she would doubtless be living in today.

Morphe 24A Artist Pass Artistry Palette 24A Artist Pass Artistry Palette $29 Morphe see on ulta beauty Rapper Saweetie is behind Morphe's spring lineup. Her recent collab with the makeup brand included lip gloss, brushes, a setting mist, and this 24-pan palette. Inside, you'll find "amped-up pigments and graphic glitters," i.e. champagne shimmer, Caribbean blue glitter, gleaming desert gold, matte flaming coral, and more.

BUXOM XTROVERT Eyeshadow Palette XTROVERT Eyeshadow Palette $39 Buxom see on ulta beauty The 12 matte, satin, and metallic shadows included in BUXOM's new XTROVERT palette are infused with primer because spring and summer are not about 25-step makeup routines, ladies. This is a one-stop-shop palette containing neutrals and pops of trendy color alike.

Tarte Sugar Rush Sunbeams & Daydreams Eye Set Sugar Rush Sunbeams & Daydreams Eye Set $30 Tarte see on ulta beauty Tarte's new Sunbeams & Daydreams Eye Set — one of three palettes launched under its new Sugar Rush line — is about to make all your rainbow eyeshadow dreams come true. Every one of these nine matte and metallic hues are festival-ready.

Ulta Beauty Collection x Marvel's Black Widow Eye Shadow Palette Marvel's Black Widow Eye Shadow Palette $20 Ulta Beauty Collection see on ulta beauty With dark shades like burgundy and navy blue, this palette might seem intimidating, but its already rave reviews will convince you otherwise. The moody combination of eyeshadows has already garnered 20 reviews and a 4.2-star rating, with users lauding its intense pigmentation and how easy it is to build and blend the colors.