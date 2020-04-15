There isn't one type of shopper who makes or breaks the best-selling skincare products at Ulta — rather, they're reflective of the beauty store's diverse consumers. "Skin care really is for everyone," Nick Stenson, Ulta's senior vice president of Salon Services and Trend, tells The Zoe Report over email. "The skincare category appeals to broader audiences across varying age groups, races, and genders."

Likewise, the skincare products those audiences buy are just as unique. "There’s a shift in the consumer mindset around skin care, too. It’s not as dominated by anti-aging and preventative care as it once was," Stenson continues. "The industry will continue to adapt to evolving consumer behaviors and needs, so in the near term expect to see greater focus on clean, natural products, personalized solutions, and more options."

While you can certainly glean a product's popularity by taking a peek at its reviews, you can go one step further by scrolling the retailer's very own best-sellers — which the brand just so happened to share with TZR. Ahead, 10 best-selling skincare products at Ulta, in no particular order.

Dermalogica Special Cleansing Gel

"A good cleanser is the most important step to any skincare routine, so I always start and end my day with Dermalogica’s Special Cleansing Gel," says Stenson. "It’s a gentle, soap-free cleanser that leaves my skin feeling clean and hydrated, without upsetting my skin’s natural moisture."

Carbon Theory Charcoal & Tea Tree Oil Break-Out Control Facial Cleansing Bar

Clocking in at $10, Carbon Theory's cult-favorite cleansing bar uses a combination of charcoal, tee tree oil, and shea butter to keep acne-prone skin healthy. The fact that it's vegan, cruelty free, and has garnered more than 1,900 perfect reviews are worth noting, too.

Florence by Mills Mind Glowing Peel Off Mask

Florence by Mills — actor Millie Bobby Brown's beauty line — has been a hit with its target demographic: Gen Z. "Now we’re seeing interest across all ages for self-care. This is especially true among Gen Z, who are starting skincare rituals at younger ages than any generation before them," notes Stenson.

Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Cream

"I like my skin to feel super hydrated, so I use Peter Thomas Roth FIRMX Collagen Serum followed by a moisturizer for added hydration, like the Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Cream," explains Stenson. "This product transforms natural vapor from the air into water to deliver a constant burst of hydration, keeping my skin soft and supple all day long."

ELEMIS Pro-Collagen Marine Creme

ELEMIS' Pro-Collagen Marine Creme is a no-nonsense moisturizer — it's on a mission to hydrate and plump up your skin. It gets its name from Padina pavonica, a skin-firming algae found in the Mediterranean Sea.

THE ROUTE The Golden Rule - Next Generation Retinoid

Retinoids are no joke, but THE ROUTE's Golden Rule formula was crafted to be both powerful and gentle on skin. Pick it up if you're curious about the ingredient's skin-evening effects.

Mario Badescu Facial Spray with Aloe, Herbs and Rosewater

Ah, yes — if you've been in the skincare scene the past few years, you could've guessed a Mario Badescu facial spray would be on this list. This iconic rosewater formula can be thrown into your purse and kept on hand, for whenever you need extra moisture.

Ulta Beauty Collection Watermelon Sleeping Mask

True Ulta fans know the wonder of the brand's own beauty collection. Just check out its Watermelon Sleeping Mask: It's an overnight mask infused with watermelon extract, aloe leaf extract, and vitamins, all for $16.

The Ordinary AHA 30% + BHA 2% Peeling Solution

There is no mistaking The Ordinary's AHA 30% + BHA 2% Peeling Solution — it is red. Which is great, since you only need to leave on this heavy-duty chemical exfoliator for 10 minutes tops.

IT Cosmetics Confidence In a Cream Hydrating Moisturizer

IT Cosmetics' Confidence In a Cream moisturizer is a certified hit with shoppers. (See: the 2,600+ 5-star reviews.) Part hydrator, part makeup primer, the silky formula is an easy bridge between your skincare and makeup routines.