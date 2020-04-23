9 Eyeshadow Palettes Under $20 In Ulta Beauty’s Sale, Including A $13 Find With More Than 100 Perfect Reviews
With the excess time many have had during quarantine, it's likely you've picked up a few hobbies to keep you occupied. And if shopping is one of the activities on that list (you know, among baking loaves of sourdough and perfecting your manicures), you've probably realized by now that discovering a good deal is basically as exciting as finding treasure (especially when there's nothing else to do). Luckily, you don't have to do any serious digging today, because Ulta Beauty kindly updated its sale page to include plenty of eyeshadow palettes under $20 — so in other words, you've struck gold.
The list compiled on-site will make any makeup lover's heart sing. The palettes featured aren't obscure and random — brands like Kylie Cosmetics, NYX Professional Makeup, and Makeup Revolution are all on the list with fan-favorite eyeshadow palettes at prices that won't hurt your budget. Whether you love bright flashy colors and sparkly finishes or prefer quieter nude tones, there's a palette that'll suit your style.
Ahead, peruse the eyeshadow palettes with prices that make a good case for purchasing.
We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
With 100+ five-star reviews, it's kind of hard to say no to this NYX palette that's now on sale for $12.60. It features 16 blendable shadows in shades that work for your everyday look as well as times you need something a bit more glam.
Pink and purple-tinged shades make up most of this palette that also comes with a mirror and brush. If neutrals are more your thing but quarantine has you itching to play with color, this set on sale for $19 is a good place to start.
Kylie's palettes are currently on sale for $19, which is less than half the original price. This particular one features fiery reds and burnt oranges, but she has four other palettes on sale for under $20, too, which are worth checking out if you like purples, greens, or neutrals.
If you can't go to the tropics, you can at least buy eyeshadow reminiscent of there for $14. The neon warm colors and blend of shimmer and matte finishes make this a versatile palette for sharing margaritas with friends — over Zoom that is.
You can apply this shadow with a wet brush for longer-lasting eyeshadow or liner with more intense color. If you prefer a more subdued look, just swipe it on dry. Adding shimmer to your makeup bag is never a wrong move, and it's on mega discount for $8.74, so you can't get buyer's remorse.
If you love anything neon or oversaturated, you will adore the bright primary colors in this palette. This product came out of an inspiring collab between ESSENCE and Ulta Beauty and it's now on sale for $10.
You've got three choices of eyeshadow finishes in this palette from NYX that's now $12.60 — matte, sparkly metallic, and shimmer. The colors included are perfect for springtime and summer looks, but if you prefer greens, blues, and purples, there's a second palette (with the same price) in those shades.
Chocolate lovers can nab this palette for $7.50 that has a variety of neutral matte and shimmer shades. The eyeshadows are pretty, but, TBH, the palette it comes in looks good enough to eat.