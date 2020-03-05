On the runways, fashion month ended on a day that included Chanel, Miu Miu, and Louis Vuitton — talk about going out with a bang. And unsurprisingly, the street style outside the shows, and through all of Paris for that matter, was inspiring despite plenty of rain and wind. The good news for you: Many of the luxe pieces from your favorite Paris Fashion Week street style looks this Fall/Winter 2020 season are ready for you to purchase right now.

Often, influencers wear pieces straight from of the runways they are attending, and PFW was chock-full of dreamy designer ensembles. At Paco Rabanne, show-goers arrived in the label's floral gowns and signature chainmail dresses and bags. Take influencer Blanca Miró Scrimieri who paired one of the designer's funky floral dresses with a fur-trimmed jacket, looking like she just rolled out of the '70s. At Loewe, attendees strolled into the venue wearing the designer's trench coats and carrying the label's balloon bags. And unsurprisingly, outside Chanel guest wore the fashion house's signature tweed pieces (see: Pernille Teisbaek in an embroidered tweed blazer from the Spring/Summer 2020 collection).

Below, see all the pieces from PFW street style that you can shop right now to help you jumpstart your 2020 wardrobe. Whether you're seeking out full looks or simply a great accessory to mix and match with your current wardrobe, you'll surely find it below.

Shop The Paris Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2020 Street Style

Hanna Lassen/Getty Images

Influencer Jen Azoulay attended the Paco Rabanne show in a floral dresses that she paired with its iconic chainmail handbag and a pair of moto boots.

Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Xenia Adonts stuck to edgy black leather pieces that she styled with subtle pops of pastel purple. She's pictured wearing a Stella McCartney faux-leather coat, Prada loafers, and a Bottega Veneta bag.

Christian Vierig/Getty Images

TZR's Lauren Caruso wore a leather shirt from cool Copenhagen-based label Stand Studio coupled with white wide-leg pants from W CONCEPT and a white bag. Though it was windy, a leather shirt means no coat needed.

Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images

MyTheresa's Tiffany Hsu layered two polished cream pieces from Wardrobe NYC. Instead of pants, she wore the brand's blazer as a dress with contrasting tights. Come spring, consider wearing a blazer alone with knee-high boots.

Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Oumayma Elboumeshouli gracefully commuted to shows on a scooter, while wearing a Situationist sleeveless trench coat, Theory skirt, and Ann Demeulemeester mules.

Hanna Lassen/Getty Images

Blanca Miró Scrimieri toned down her elevated Chanel pieces with light wash denim from RE/DONE — a perfect look for brunch.

Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Chrissy Rutherford layered up for extra warmth on the dreary day in Paris. She opted for a blanket coat from Mariam Al Sibai, a denim jacket, and white turtleneck. For her bottoms, she wore tie-dye pants from Tibi.

Vanni Bassetti/Getty Images

Reese Blutstein paired a Peter Do blazer with Simon Miller patent leather pants and the label's cult-favorite platform boots. Along with her sister Molly, she opted for a structured bag from newcomer label Medea.

Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images

Tamu McPherson proved you don't need a heavy-duty raincoat to stay dry. Instead, she wore a Kassl Editions jacket with a water-repellent coating. She incorporated pops of color in her look through her turquoise Bottega Veneta boots and bold red lipstick.

Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images

Linda Tol opted for a classic look with Loewe's pleated trench coat with a two-tone Balloon bag and cool loafers. When the weather permits, consider wearing a trench coat belted as a dress.

Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images

Always a bold dresser, Susie Lau wore a rainbow chain mail dress from Paco Rabanne that she layered with a checkered top underneath. To make the look more casual, swap out the printed top underneath for a plain white or black option.

Grosescu Alberto Mihai/Shutterstock

Pernille Teisbaek wore a Chanel embroidered jacket from its Spring/Summer 2020 collection paired with equally glitzy Bottega Veneta pumps. To balance out all the sparkle, she chose simple black split-front trousers, and rectangular sunnies.

Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images

Vanessa Hong wore a full Loewe look to the show, sporting its sunshine yellow lace top and skirt.

Christian Vierig/Getty Images

For days where comfort is your goal, opt for a blanket coat or wool poncho. Erika Boldrin wore the cozy essential from Chloé with knee-high boots.

Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images

Chriselle Lim looked elegant in a floral gown from Valentino that she gave a daytime twist by styling with coordinated boots and a crossbody bag.