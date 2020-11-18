Among all the important lessons you've learned over the last several months, is the fact that looking chic doesn't have to be limited to what you wear outside the house (thank you tie-dye sweats sets and other stylish loungewear pieces that make you feel at least somewhat pulled together while working from home!) — and that applies to your cooking attire, too. Thankfully, the newest Madewell X Hedley & Bennett can help with that, and it launched just in time to give to your foodie friends as the perfect holiday gift.

After successfully partnering last year, the kitchen goods brand (think aprons, potholders, professional chef-wear, socks, masks, and more) and the cool, casual clothing retailer decided to team up once again for an entirely new capsule collection. This time they've collaborated on three three aprons and three potholders — all with Madewell's signature "sun-washed, chilled out" aesthetic in mind.

The collection is comprised of three classic motifs: Color-blocked, paisley, and striped, all of which come in a palette of off-white, blue, and cumin (gold). As always, the H&B pieces are made to be just as beautiful as they are functional, so they're made of sturdy cotton canvas and twill and built to withstand all the baking and holiday dish preparing you — or whoever you're shopping culinary gifts for — have planned this season.

Every piece in the capsule lands under the $100 mark (with potholders at just $22), so it's also a relatively affordable option if you're looking for something special to gift the hostess of your virtual celebration, or anyone else you know who's likely to be spending a lot more time in the kitchen. Of course, you might just have to get a matching set for yourself to make your own culinary adventures a little more stylish, too. Ahead, shop the whole Madewell X Hedley & Bennett collection — before it sells out.

