Summer coming to an end means a few things: longer days, cooler weather, and of course Nordstrom's annual anniversary sale. And because a big part of adjusting to the change of season is tweaking your interior landscape, this epic event couldn't take place at a better time. Whether you're wanting to cozy up your pad for fall, or you've just been itching for an update from all the time spent inside while quarantining, there are quite a few home items to shop from Nordstrom's sale that will give you a fresh new look — while keeping you on budget.

Not only does Nordstrom's sale include pieces to add to your closet and vanity, but it doesn't skimp on the home decor category, which includes items from of your favorite brands for home fragrance, accent pieces, luxury bedding, and even wall art, to name just a few that will be available for up to 50 percent off. Technically the discounts kick in on August 19 (when the sale officially opens to the public), but VIP's can start saving early — as in right now. If you're a Nordstrom cardholder, you've already got early access to all the goods.

If you're concerned that the reduced-price inventory only consists of summer staples, there's good news: Many of the offerings are perfect for a fall design refresh. Think textures and textiles, for example. Add in a faux fur throw for instant coziness or switch up your sheets and duvet cover with shades and patterns that feel especially autumnal. Scent is also a simple way to transition the mood, and the sale includes some of the most beloved fragrance brands — including Nest, Le Labo, and Voluspa — so you can grab candles and diffusers for a steal.

And don't forget the kitchen. With stylish dining and entertaining essentials like a copper cocktail kit, a marbled birch wood cutting board (that's just begging to hold a charcuterie spread), and even a Smeg kettle, you'll happily spend some extra time in there trying out new dishes and drinks. As for what else you can score during the sale, see ahead. And if you're not a cardholder, mark your calendar for the Aug. 19, so you can jump on pieces like these before they're gone.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.