Despite my 300-square-foot apartment containing a dresser, wardrobe, and closet, I've spent the last few months working from home wearing the same five outfits over and over: a mix of bike shorts, sweatpants, and tees that I rotate depending on both the temperature and what hasn't made it into the hamper just yet. I'm committing to new work from home staples for fall that make me feel more like my pre-quarantine self. No, I'm not committing to putting heels on again just yet (a folly I tried once and instantly regretted), but working from my bed, the counter, or the kitchen table doesn't tie me to a life of slouchy cotton.

Inspired by the rise of cottagecore dresses over summer and the impending return of crisp fall weather (and the knits and coats that come with it), I'm switching up the way I dress during the day while also committing to investing in timeless pieces that will take me beyond the next few months. And, I'm taking a more holistic approach, thinking about how even scent and skincare can boost my energy and change my frame of mind. As I've fully settled into my new type of normalcy and at-home routine, I'm craving a chance to shake things up while remaining thoughtful about the ways in which I shop. Below, find the five new WFH staples I'll be adding into my rotation for the months (and years) ahead. Sweats still have their time and place, but I'm excited to try something new and disrupt the dressing habits I've fallen into. Next, maybe I'll finally learn how to make my own drip coffee.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Fall Work From Home Uniform: Seasonal Matching Sets

Instead of my usual athleisure staples, I've been shopping for matching sets in new cuts, colors, and fabrications. A ribbed turtleneck paired with matching bike shorts is a look I could just as easily wear out for coffee or while answering emails in bed.

Fall Work From Home Uniform: Structured Overlayers

A full suit in a relaxed cut is a surprisingly versatile ensemble for working from the kitchen table. But, for those days when sweats still feel necessary, one easy way I'm looking to shift my frame of my mind is by adding a structured coat or blazer on top.

Fall Work From Home Uniform: Knit Bottoms

This year, sweater weather doesn't just mean what you wear from the bellybutton up. Knit pants or a skirt are a dressier alternative to slouchy bottoms or leggings. While the choice may not be visible on a Zoom call, it works for the couch and socially distanced coffee meetings alike.

Fall Work From Home Uniform: House Dress

A silky slip, cotton nightdress, or just a relaxed midi silhouette always manages to shift my mind-frame when I put it on. There's something luxurious and elegant about this option that makes it a cut above traditional pajamas. For fall, they're also great for layering — just throw a chunky turtleneck on top.

Fall Work From Home Uniform: Beauty Pick-Me-Up

Part of dressing up is also thinking about my beauty routine. Adding a rich lotion to my skin when I get out of the shower instantly energizes me for the day. Something as simple as a hydrating face mask makes me feel like I'm taking extra care of myself.