Full-on, high-effort dressing up is probably the last thing on your mind right now. Comfort is a top priority while you're working and relaxing at home. But consider upgrading some of your everyday basics if you'll be wearing for the foreseeable future. For instance, if you're looking to incorporate a comfortable new pair of shoes in your lineup, you'll want to familiarize yourself with the 2020 sneaker trends. Even if it's just for a walk around the neighborhood, a fresh pair of shoes will add something special to everyday activities.

"It looks like the 2020's trends will be the evolution of the chunky look," Mark Eggert, the SVP of footwear design and advanced concepts at Fila tells TZR. "While the chunky trainer has been an undeniable trend for the past few seasons, consumers are starting to move forward into a few different offshoots of this silhouette." Eggert says that both shape and color are distinctive areas where you can personalize your shoe choice.

If your style veers more on the minimal end of the spectrum, there's good news for you, too. "This year we’re seeing the sneaker trend steer back to classics, think Converse and all-white tennis shoes offering a clean aesthetic," Caroline Maguire, Shopbop's Fashion Director tells TZR. "These styles work year-round as you can pair them with dresses in warmer seasons and full layers in the cool."

Below, find six sneakers trends for 2020. Break them in around the house and (hopefully) soon sport them out-and-about.

2020 Sneaker Trend: Elevated High-Tops

If as a kid you owned Chuck Taylors in every color, you'll be happy to know the high-top style is getting a revamp this year with chic designer logos and modern silhouettes. "Our customer is loving the high-top trend, especially when paired with an uber-feminine dress," Maguire notes.

2020 Sneaker Trend: Taste The Rainbow

Not sure what sneaker color to try out this spring? Try them all! There's no sneaker too colorful to sport around town (by town I mean your neighborhood, of course). "We definitely see color as a big part of the story for spring," Eggert explains. "Brights are looking great for us, as well as multicolor looks that start to push the boundaries a little bit."

2020 Sneaker Trend: Fun Soles

Upgrade a regular rubber sole to something more intriguing, like cool texture and a bit of lift. Play with texture with Eyty's Odessa Suede shoe with its soft base and rubbery sole. Or try out geometric shapes with Chloé's Clint sneakers.

2020 Sneaker Trend: Velcro

A lazy girl's dream: velcro sneakers. Sure, they are a go-to for children who don't know how to tie their shoes, but with Givenchy and Acne Studios giving a stamps of approval, they are more than okay for adults, too. Pair them with a high printed sock and midi dress for an easy, fashionable look.

2020 Sneaker Trend: Platforms

The platform boot trend that caused an internet frenzy is now making its way to sneakers. The silhouette is especially ideal for those looking to add extra height, but aren't fond of a skinny heel. For an everyday option that'll coordinate with everything from bold prints to pastel hues, try Marni's Marni Pablo sneaker in black leather. Likewise, Converse classic Chuck Taylors will give an old-school vibe to your look, with the red stripe on the bottom adding a subtle pop.

2020 Sneaker Trend: Chunky Silhouette

Love it or hate it, the "dad sneaker" is here to stay. "Chunky continues to live on, though we see many different interpretations of it coming," Eggert notes. "Whether it’s more of a runner or trainer, or some of the vulcanized looks and bigger silhouettes, it looks like fashionable people are still loving the progressive style that the chunky trend provides." Choose the chunky sole in a classic silhouette, like Fila's disruptors, or one that's more trendy, like Rick Owens x Veja's Faux Leather Sneakers. And balance out the loud sneaker with structured, sleek basics.