With so many people taking the past few months at home as an opportunity to upgrade their spaces, those who can't afford to splurge may be feeling a little house envy these days. But there's some good news if your home goals are bigger than your budget: The Don Julio and West Elm sweepstakes could be your shot at creating your very own staycation destination now — and getting an epic trip later — without spending a dime.

The popular tequila and home decor brands have banded together to offer the ultimate summer contest for anyone who loves a good cocktail, is craving a more spruced up space, and is dying to travel to an exotic locale — when it's safe, of course. With "Summer On With Don," one winner will earn a $5,000 West Elm gift card which they can use to create their very own paradise at home, which could mean setting up your own stylish home bar, building an outdoor oasis, or trying out the latest fall trends.

But there's more. The winner will also receive an all-expenses-paid trip to Jalisco, Mexico — where they can tour the entire tequila-making process at the Don Julio house — in 2021. Additionally, 20 runners up will win a $500 gift card from West Elm plus some Don Julio merch. And with every entry the booze brand will donate $1 to Restaurant Workers’ Community Foundation in support of bar and restaurant workers impacted by the pandemic.

Here's how it works: You can enter by filling out this simple form or via Instagram by posting a photo of your at-home summer entertaining (think virtual hangs with margaritas, etc) and tagging #SummerOnWithDon, #Sweepstakes, and @DonJulioTequila. The sweepstakes ends September 16th and you must be 21 or over to enter. Also of note, only one entry per person will be accepted.

Need a little more incentive to enter? Ahead find a few ideas for some ideas of how you could spend your winnings and create a chic space designated for crafting cocktails and drinking in style.

