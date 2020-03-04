If you're going to be in-the-know about one trend this entire season, let this be it. The tapestry print trend that's slowly taking over Instagram is the one to invest in right now, and styling options are abundant. After sweeping the Resort and Spring/Summer 2020 catwalks last year (take, for example, Dior's fiery Marrakesh show and STAUD's dreamy collection), the print was hotly received by the style set and has been a star player in dozens of looks since. At this point, the major design houses hold most of the real estate with this trend, as other budget-friendly brands are still getting inspired and creating comparable builds. Given the prescience of this soon-viral look, now-shoppers will get ahead of the trend and get twice the use out of each piece splurged on.

Off-White has several styles that offer the quintessence of the print, including their Green Tapestry Blazer (half-off now) and their pattern-soaked blue jeans, which are also super marked down. Dior's Cruise 2020 collection is still in stock on their site, with tons of looks in their signature Animal and La Roue de la Fortune patterns. Overall, the print has various different cuts and silhouettes on offer that are well-worth taking advantage of. Shop the selects ahead, which have bralettes, bucket hats and blazers in tow.