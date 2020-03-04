The Zoe Report
Courtesy of STAUD via Instagram

The Tapestry-Print Trend Is About To Go Viral — Here Are 10 Styles That Will Keep You Ahead Of The Masses

By Danielle Naer
If you're going to be in-the-know about one trend this entire season, let this be it. The tapestry print trend that's slowly taking over Instagram is the one to invest in right now, and styling options are abundant. After sweeping the Resort and Spring/Summer 2020 catwalks last year (take, for example, Dior's fiery Marrakesh show and STAUD's dreamy collection), the print was hotly received by the style set and has been a star player in dozens of looks since. At this point, the major design houses hold most of the real estate with this trend, as other budget-friendly brands are still getting inspired and creating comparable builds. Given the prescience of this soon-viral look, now-shoppers will get ahead of the trend and get twice the use out of each piece splurged on.

Off-White has several styles that offer the quintessence of the print, including their Green Tapestry Blazer (half-off now) and their pattern-soaked blue jeans, which are also super marked down. Dior's Cruise 2020 collection is still in stock on their site, with tons of looks in their signature Animal and La Roue de la Fortune patterns. Overall, the print has various different cuts and silhouettes on offer that are well-worth taking advantage of. Shop the selects ahead, which have bralettes, bucket hats and blazers in tow.

Navy Blue And Fuchsia Dior Animals Lion Knit Bralette
$1,300
DIOR

This slinky piece combines the vibrant print with the fun of Katie Holmes' knit bralette. The matching bottoms are sold out now, so keep an eye for restocking.

Women's Green Tapestry Blazer
$1,415.71$722.13
OFF-WHITE

This blazer can be styled with trousers for power-dressing, or, over a pair of biker shorts for a night out. And, it's a steal at $722.

Floral-Print Satin Headband
$90
Ganni
Printed stretch-mesh turtleneck top
$125
STAUD

Designed in STAUD's champion print for Resort 2020, the stretch-mesh top is the transitional piece you didn't know you needed.

Hi-Rise Tapestry Printed Jeans
$795$254
Off-White

Your classic blue jeans just got an on-trend update. Pair with a white tee and a pair of heeled sandals.

Wavelength Fluted Linen Dress
$650
Zimmermann

Zimmermann's timeless linen dress splashes the tapestry touches in to the perfect degree. Wear with a summer basket bag and white mules.

INDIGO BLUE DIOR WAX TOILE DE JOUY SAUVAGE AND TROPICALIA REVERSIBLE COTTON BUCKET HAT
$660
DIOR

Dior's Cruise 2020 collection was deeply steeped in their indigo tarot print, and this bucket hat was no exception. The best part? It's ideal for year-round wear.

Raquelle floral print blazer
$693$485
Alexis

This power suit has a bit of flair packed in, and can be worn with a white pleated skirt for a more carefree look.

Sasha leather-trimmed printed cotton-canvas shoulder bag
$295
STAUD

If you're looking for a more pared back way to try out the trend, STAUD's Sasha bag is a great place to start.

Benny Dress
$248
Reformation

If you're a fan of Reformation's flirty dresses then the Benny dress is a great chance to embrace the latest print trend.