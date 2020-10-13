The beauty of street style lies within its innate uniqueness. In contrast to a runway collection where an overarching theme is envisioned by one designer, two women attending a show could style the exact same piece in wildly different ways. Ipso facto, street style is an eternal spring of inspiration, and if you live for a fresh styling trick or novel way to wear your accessories, the best street style bags spotted at fashion week are the place to start.

Fashion month this season was split between virtual presentations here, distanced runway shows over there, and even a few big names sitting out the ordeal altogether. This change in travel plans and schedule also impacted the street style outside the shows, with many editors and influencers taking things in from home. While some showgoers were still out in Milan and Paris, outfits were altered to accommodate face coverings and the usual crowd was noticeably smaller.

Still, the shrunken guest list didn't prevent attendees from breaking out the accessories they've been waiting for the moment to show off. Both classic silhouettes and trendier, fashion-forward styles made appearances, but if one thing dominated, it was the buzzy bags of Bottega Veneta. Ahead, digest the most covetable assortment of purses spotted on editors, influencers, and stylists alike and if you're still in need of some inspo, be sure to check out our Paris street style roundup.

Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Camille Charriere illustrates the effectiveness of a shearling bag for fall and winter. Carry yours with a plaid blazer and velvet pants for good measure as she did with her fuzzy Dior Saddle Bag.

Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The best way to punctuate an all-neutral outfit is with a cow-print bag like thie oval top-handle style.

Darrel Hunter | ModeHunter Enliven a prairie dress with a metallic or sequin purse like this cross-body style by Paco Rabanne.

Darrel Hunter | ModeHunter This padded Miu Miu bag adds the perfect amount of texture to a cozy sweater and black tights.

Darrel Hunter | ModeHunter Update your trench coat by slinging a classic color-block purse (like this Louis Vuitton style) over your shoulder. Slacks and loafers to finish.

Darrel Hunter | ModeHunter Update a blazer, midi skirt, and tall boot pairing with a cobalt bag worn across the body. It lends a bold finish to an already great outfit combination.

Darrel Hunter | ModeHunter The easiest way to freshen up your wardrobe is by incorporating several hues of color. A bright green bag, like this show-goer's Chanel purse, is a good place to start.

Darrel Hunter | ModeHunter A crossbody bag worn higher up underneath the arm is a solid styling trick to hold onto for a sporty vibe.

Darrel Hunter | ModeHunter If you're leaning towards a small bag, try wearing two at once, one around the waist, and the second a clutch to ensure you can carry everything.

Darrel Hunter | ModeHunter Wandler's slim rectangle bag shape is a must-try this fall, especially crafted in a saddle brown leather.

Darrel Hunter | ModeHunter The micro bag trend lives on, championed by labels like Jacquemus and Boyy. Wear with an oversized vest for an unexpected pairing.

Darrel Hunter | ModeHunter Moon-shaped bags were everywhere during fashion week — here's a teeny tiny one from Coperni that hit the mark. Follow her lead and carry yours with an easy henley and slacks combination and layer on a statement piece, like a vest.

Darrel Hunter | ModeHunter While you may typically reserve straw bags for the spring and summer months, if worn strategically, these pieces can still translate to the cooler months. Follow this showgoer's lead (her style is from Hermès) and wear yours with a brown leather jacket and neutral trousers to keep everything in a similar hue.

Darrel Hunter | ModeHunter A slime green bag — like this one from Bottega Veneta — is a great way to play with color (especially when worn with a fuschia sweater).

Darrel Hunter | ModeHunter A plaid layer worn with a brown leather bag is the epitome of cozy fall style.

Darrel Hunter | ModeHunter Paco Rabanne's glitsy dresses and bags should and ought to be worn together for maximum sheen.

Darrel Hunter | ModeHunter Though minimal, the unique metal handle on this black leather bag takes the whole look up a notch.

Darrel Hunter | ModeHunter Another case for layering different metallic pieces together. Translate the pairing to daytime with casual jeans and a big long coat.

Darrel Hunter | ModeHunter The thick chainlinks and duffle texture of this Bottega Veneta bag make this bag the star of any outfit.

Darrel Hunter | ModeHunter A brown leather clutch, like this woven Bottega Veneta style, is timeless — wear with your favorite fall dress and heels.

Darrel Hunter | ModeHunter Neon bags are an emerging trend for Spring/Summer 2021, but it's never too early to start testing it out in your wardrobe.

Darrel Hunter | ModeHunter Who needs a necklace when this chunky chain bag is in the picture?

Vanni Bassetti/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Any wardrobe is made better with the addition of a fun furry bag. Case in point, above.