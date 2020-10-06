The Best Face Masks For Fall If You're In Need Of A Refresh

If you were to step back into time exactly one year from today — or even eight months ago — odds are you would have never guessed that the accessory of the moment would come down to one piece: a protective face mask. But one global pandemic and a widespread quarantine later, it’s become clear that the small headwear piece is a must-have piece in anyone’s wardrobe. At this point, you’ve probably amassed multiple styles, each for a different occasion. But now that a new season has arrived, the time has come to update your collection with the best face masks for fall — and luckily, there are plenty of options on the market.

Perhaps you already stocked up on a variety of colorful face masks to ramp up your spring and summer outfits. But with the season of chunky knitwear and pumpkin spiced lattes in full effect, you may be in the market for some new masks to pair with your fall ensembles.

Whether you consider yourself a minimalist to the core — even when it comes to your PPE — or you want a style that was made to make a statement, there’s no doubt that there’s a mask for you. Ahead, see the stylish face masks to add to your crisp-weather wardrobe.

Best Face Masks For Fall: Maison Modulare Ivory Geometric Lace Mask

If you're anticipating a socially distanced wedding this fall — or you want something that feels undeniably romantic, opt for this lace mask, which was worn by Kamala Harris earlier this year.

Best Face Masks For Fall: Ahida Correale The Vote

As election day gets closer and closer, now is the time to encourage others to vote. And let's be honest: What better way to do that than with a cute mask for everyone to see?

Best Face Masks For Fall: Lele Sadoughi Mask & Headband Set

Pair your mask with a matching headband decorated with pearls. With these two accessories, no need to fret much further when considering your fall outfit.

Best Face Masks For Fall: Gemelli Cotton Face Covers

Want a neutral alternative to your simple white or black masks? Gemelli creates patterned cotton coverings with removable PM2.5 filter (comes with 2 replacement filters) that'll fit seamlessly with your wardrobe come fall.

Best Face Masks For Fall: R13 Leopard Mask

When in doubt, you can never go wrong with a timeless leopard print style. Wear this any time you want to give your outfits a cool, on-trend edge.

Best Face Masks For Fall: Night 100% Silk Face Mask

If you're looking for a quality mask that'll allow your skin to breathe throughout the day, opt for a mulberry silk one, like this style from NIGHT. Wear it for your casual errand runs, or give it a dressier spin for a more formal occasion.

Best Face Masks For Fall: Collina Strada Fashion Face Mask With Bows

Collina Strada's bow-adorned, printed mask was meant to be seen. Thanks to its feminine details, this face covering will easily dress up any ensemble — even you're quarantine loungewear.

Best Face Masks For Fall: Raquel Allegra Camo Tie Dye Face Mask

Bring summer's popular tie-dye trend into fall with Raquel Allegra's cosmic-inspired face mask. Made with hemp, silk, and cotton, this mask is a breathable option worth adding into your rotation.

Best Face Masks For Fall: Altaire Reusable Silk Face Mask

Altaire's double-layer silk masks will be a chic way to dress up even your most casual moments. And since the ear straps are covered with the same fabric, you know it'll fit comfortably every time you wear it.

Chic Face Masks For Fall: Rowing Blazers Herringbone Face Mask

Few prints are as iconic for fall as herringbone tweed. Tap into this season's prep school trend with this neutral-hued style from Rowing Blazers.

Chic Face Masks For Fall: Airband Mask

If you've been keeping an eye on Fall 2020's biggest color trends, you may have noticed that bright, citrus orange was a hue among designers like Christopher John Rogers, Carolina Herrera, and others. Now, you can sport the trend in the form a mask with this affordable style from Airband.

Chic Face Masks For Fall: Ruby Ribbon Fashion Face Coverings Set of 5

Those of you who want to buy a set of masks will love Ruby Ribbon's five-piece set. Each of these reversible styles, which feature different prints for whatever mood you're in, are made with cotton poplin and an adjustable nose clip to give you the most comfort while you wear them.

Chic Face Masks For Fall: Knix FreshFix Air Face Mask

Knix's FreshFix Air face mask is made using a three layers of material to keep liquid, dust, and Aerosol particles from passing through. And to make it more comfortable for you, it features adjustable ear loops.